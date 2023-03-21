AUNA REITERATES PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED REFINANCING UPDATE

LIMA, Peru, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Auna S.A.A. ("Auna" or "the Company"), one of the largest players in the Latin American healthcare industry and with a presence in Mexico, Colombia, and Peru reiterated today its latest update regarding certain refinancing activities it is undertaking.

Auna acknowledges the rating action from Fitch Ratings, which relates to the refinancing risk amid the current difficult credit market conditions. Notwithstanding the market conditions and rating actions, the Company is in advanced stages of documentation and reiterates its confidence in closing the refinancing of the bridge loans in the upcoming weeks.

The Company has two bridge loan facilities related to its acquisitions in Colombia and Mexico in 2022 and seeks refinancing for a total amount of at least US$406 million and a maturity of five years.

Auna has been performing in line with expectations and has closed fiscal year 2022 with unaudited consolidated proforma revenues and proforma consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (as defined under the Company's outstanding senior notes) of PEN 3,083 and PEN 675 million, respectively. January and February 2023 were the strongest months yet for the Company in terms of revenues and demonstrate the Company's continued strong results. The Company has integrated the recently acquired hospital network OCA in Monterrey, Mexico with better-than-expected results and believes substantial growth will continue to come out of its Mexican operations.

Auna's release from March 13, 2023 is found at: Auna Announces Refinancing Update

About Auna

Founded in 1989, Auna is one of the largest companies in Latin America's healthcare industry. The Company operates 16 hospitals and 10 healthcare centers at all levels of complexity in Mexico, Peru and Colombia, and is the leading provider of oncology healthcare plans with a fully integrated model in Peru. Since 2018, Auna has expanded rapidly, not only through growth in its oncology segment and execution of organic developments, but also through the acquisition of important healthcare players in the high growth markets of Colombia and Mexico. Auna is backed by Enfoca, its controlling shareholder, and one of the leading investment firms in Latin America.

For more information visit www.aunainvestors.com

For more information for financial analysts, investors and financial press:

Auna Investor Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Auna S.A.A.