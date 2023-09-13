AUNA S.A. Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Second Quarter Financial Results

LIMA, Peru, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Auna S.A. ("Auna" or the "Company"), one of the largest players in the Latin American healthcare industry and with presence in Mexico, Colombia, and Peru, announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its Second Quarter financial results.

The conference call will take place on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Lima Time / 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Presenting for Auna:

Mr. Suso Zamora, Executive Chairman of the Board and CEO

Mrs. Gisele Remy, Chief Financial Officer

The conference call can be accessed through the following numbers:

U.S. Participants: 1-877-407-0789

International participants: 1-201-689-8562

Please ask to join AUNA's call.

There will be a live webcast presentation of this event available at:

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1630877&tp_key=b8bcd5afd5

Please allow 15 minutes to register.

A replay of this call will be available on September 21, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. ET for 7 days. To access the replay, please dial:

U.S. participants : 1-844-512-2921

International participants: 1-412-317-6671

Access ID: 13740832

About Auna

Founded in 1989, Auna is one of the largest companies in Latin America's healthcare industry. The Company operates 16 hospitals and 10 healthcare centers at all levels of complexity in Mexico, Peru and Colombia. Auna is the leading provider of oncology healthcare plans with a fully integrated model that services over one million members in Peru, and as of recently, 2.5 million members in dental and vision insurance in Mexico. Since 2018, Auna has expanded rapidly, not only through growth in its oncology segment and execution of organic developments, but also through the acquisition of important healthcare players in the high growth markets of Mexico and Colombia. Auna is backed by Enfoca, its controlling shareholder, and one of the leading investment firms in Latin America.

For more information visit www.aunainvestors.com.

For more information for financial analysts, investors, and financial press:

Auna Investor Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Auna S.A.