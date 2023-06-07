Auna S.A.A. Announces Expiration and Receipt of Requisite Consents with Respect to Consent Solicitation for Senior Notes due 2025

MEXICO CITY and LIMA, Peru, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Auna S.A.A. ("Auna" or the "Company") announced today the expiration of its previously announced solicitation (the "Consent Solicitation") of consents (the "Consents") and receipt of the requisite Consents from holders (the "Holders") of Auna's outstanding 6.500% Senior Notes due 2025 (the "Notes") to effect a certain amendment to the indenture governing the Notes (as amended from time to time, the "Indenture"), as described in the Consent Solicitation Statement, dated May 24, 2023 (the "Consent Solicitation Statement"). As of 5:00 p.m. New York City time, on June 7, 2023 (such time and date, the "Expiration Date"), the Holders of at least a majority of the aggregate outstanding principal amount of the Notes had validly delivered and had not validly revoked Consents to the Proposed Amendment (the "Requisite Consents"). As of the Expiration Date, Auna had accepted all Consents validly delivered pursuant to the Consent Solicitation. Accordingly, Auna and the trustee will enter into a supplemental indenture (the "Supplemental Indenture") to the Indenture effecting the Proposed Amendment (as defined in the Consent Solicitation Statement).

Auna will pay to Holders who delivered valid and unrevoked Consents to the Proposed Amendment on or prior to the Expiration Date (the "Consenting Holders") an amount equal to U.S.$1.25 per U.S.$1,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes (the "Consent Payment") to The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") for the benefit of the Consenting Holders, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Consent Solicitation Statement. Auna expects to pay, or cause to be paid, the Consent Payment on June 8, 2022 (the "Settlement Date"). No accrued interest will be paid in respect of the Consent Payment. Although the Supplemental Indenture and the related Proposed Amendment will become effective immediately upon execution at the Consent Time (as defined in the Consent Solicitation Statement), such Proposed Amendment will not be operative until the Consent Payment to DTC for the benefit of the Holders is paid on the Settlement Date.

The Consent Solicitation was made solely by the Consent Solicitation Statement and on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Consent Solicitation Statement. This announcement is for information purposes only and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security and is not a solicitation of consents with respect to the Proposed Amendment or any securities. The Consent Solicitation was not made in any jurisdiction in which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such solicitation under applicable state or foreign securities or blue sky laws.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. – Cayman Branch, HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Santander US Capital Markets LLC acted as the Solicitation Agents for the Consent Solicitation. Global Bondholder Services Corporation acted as the Information and Tabulation Agent for the Consent Solicitation.

About Auna

Founded in 1989, Auna is one of the largest companies in Latin America's healthcare industry. The Company operates 16 hospitals and 10 healthcare centers at all levels of complexity in Mexico, Peru and Colombia. Auna is the leading provider of oncology healthcare plans with a fully integrated model that services over one million members in Peru, and as of recently, 2.5 million members in dental and vision insurance in Mexico. Since 2018, Auna has expanded rapidly, not only through growth in its oncology segment and execution of organic developments, but also through the acquisition of important healthcare players in the high growth markets of Mexico and Colombia. Auna is backed by Enfoca, its controlling shareholder, and one of the leading investment firms in Latin America.

Forward-Looking Statements

Disclosures in this press release contain forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that management expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release specifically include statements regarding the consummation of the Consent Solicitation, including the timing thereof, the Proposed Amendment and the execution of the Supplemental Indenture to the Indenture. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by Auna based on its management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Auna, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. These include risks set forth in the Consent Solicitation Statement. Any forward-looking statement applies only as of the date on which such statement is made and Auna does not intend to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Auna S.A.A.

Investor Relations:

Ana Maria Mora

Head of Investor Relations

[email protected]

Tel: +519-6307-6282

SOURCE Auna S.A.A.