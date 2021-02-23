Aunt Bertha named the top performer in 2021 Best in KLAS report in Social Determinants of Health Networks category

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The KLAS Research 2021 Best in KLAS report has named Aunt Bertha the top performer in Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) Networks based on feedback from health care organizations over the past year.

For more than 20 years, KLAS Research, considered one of the premier research firms for the global health IT sector, has provided accurate, impartial and honest insights about software solutions for the health care industry. KLAS' annual rankings are based on in-depth interviews and survey data captured over a period of 12 months, recognizing software and service companies that excel in helping health care professionals improve patient care.

For the first time, the Best in KLAS Research report includes vendors in the SDoH space. In recent years, more health providers and insurers have emphasized the importance of addressing SDoH to improve health outcomes and incorporated social care referral solutions into their care plans.

KLAS' attention to SDoH this year provides an important opportunity for providers worldwide to learn about the different approaches vendors take to assist health care companies in connecting their patients with free and reduced-cost resources, like food, financial assistance, counseling, substance abuse support and more. Aunt Bertha is proud to be the only officially ranked vendor in this category.

In this year's report, Aunt Bertha received a score of 91.7 in the SDoH Networks category and received an A grade in the subcategories of culture, loyalty, relationships and value. Additionally, 100% of respondents said Aunt Bertha keeps all promises, is part of their company's long-term plans and, "avoids charging for every little thing." Those surveyed also unanimously agreed they would choose Aunt Bertha again if given the opportunity.

"This is a very strong indicator for the work we're doing in communities, and we're excited KLAS is researching the social determinants of health space," Aunt Bertha Founder and CEO Erine Gray, said. "We strive to understand our customers' needs and community needs, and we continue to refine our platform so more customers can connect their patients to programs that address social determinants of health in their communities. We are honored to receive this designation, and we will continue to enhance our platform to serve our partners, nonprofits and the public good."

Aunt Bertha currently serves over 200 health care organizations and insurers across the country, as well as United Way 2-1-1s, and other large nonprofits. Aunt Bertha also runs findhelp.org , a free version of its platform that individuals across the country can use anonymously. In 2020, Aunt Bertha served its 5 millionth customer, and the site has become a go-to resource during the challenging times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Aunt Bertha

Aunt Bertha is the leading referral platform for social services in America, serving the biggest cities and smallest towns. It connects people seeking help and the verified social care providers that serve them, with dignity and ease. Aunt Bertha makes it easy for people to find social services in their communities, for nonprofits to coordinate their efforts, and for organizations to integrate social care into the work they already do. Aunt Bertha serves millions of users and its platform is used in a wide range of industries including education, government, housing and health care.

