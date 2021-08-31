Aunt Jackie's Curls & Coils Invites Youth To Celebrate Their Roots Proudly And Loudly With Five Hair Tips This Back-to-school Season

Aunt Jackie's Kids conducted research among girls ages 9 -12 to learn more about their hopes, goals, beauty styling tips and relationship with their hair. Here is what these young naturalistas had to say:

Hairstyling is a form of Self-Expression : Girls have specific ideas of the hairstyles that flatter them and preferred styling methods. She likes to do her own hair. Having textured hair makes them feel "confident," "individual" and "pretty," especially when their hair is styled exactly the way they like.

She's Proud of Her Textured Hair : The girls described their natural hair with glowing and prideful adjectives. She is not her hair…but she rocks it with honor.

She's Seeking Care and Styling Solutions: Her most pressing hair care concern? Detangling. She wants products that detangle and smell good. Aunt Jackie's Kids' Knot Havin' It Leave-In Ultimate Detangling Moisturizer was a crowd pleaser.

Her most pressing hair care concern? Detangling. She wants products that detangle and smell good. Aunt Jackie's Kids' was a crowd pleaser. Hair She Admires: While a few celebrities were mentioned, the hair she most admires is close to home -- mom. She cherishes the time they spend together during hair care and styling.

Video of the girls speaking about their hair can be found here.

"Aunt Jackie's is committed to creating hair solutions for girls as they figure out their own beauty and personal care regimens," said Global Marketing Brand Manager Shaherra M. Rolen. "As a #girlmom myself, I know firsthand how important the 'back-to-school look' is. Our research confirmed it. Aunt Jackie's Kids products encourage proper hair care and styling variety which helps our girls love their crown even more."

Aunt Jackie's Kids' Textured Hair Tips for the New School Year

Properly Detangle: Prevent those tears by applying Knot Havin' It Leave-In Ultimate Detangling Moisturizer, comb hair from ends to root gently and slowly with a wide tooth comb. Do your best to avoid pulling through the tangles and remember that a little goes a long way! Be Gentle: An effective shampoo recipe like Heads Up – Moisturizing & Softening Shampoo will help cleanse and soften the hair without stripping youthful hair of its natural oils. Don't forget to Deep Condition: Deep conditioning will help restore the natural shine, promote elasticity, revive the missing moisture and so much more. Try using Soft & Sassy Super Duper Softening Conditioner and wrapping hair in a plastic cap for 15 to 20 minutes to achieve desired result. Stop the Irritation: Aunt Jackie's daily-use oil elixir E-Blast – Vitamin E & Flaxseed Nourishing Scalp Therapy treats dry scalp, while Vitamin E and Flaxseed help to improve overall root health, alleviating flaking and chronically dry, irritated scalp. Omega-3 fatty acids found in Flaxseed deliver effective nourishment to strands, encouraging healthier hair growth. Stay Updated on Cool and Cute Protective Styles: Low manipulation styles such as braids and twists cannot only be a saving grace for mom or dad that is always on the go, but allow a child to show off their personality. Staying in tune with what's cool, cute, and easy to do is a great way to help your child flourish. Our Baby Girl Curls Curling & Twisting Custard is a great product to use for any of these styles.

Rest assured, your child's precious tresses are in good hands with the Aunt Jackie's Kids collection this back-to-school season. From wash day to the classroom, their curls will be poppin', their edges will be laid and their hair will be hydrated as they take on the new school year in style.

ABOUT AUNT JACKIE'S:

Aunt Jackie's Curls & Coils is one of the fastest growing brands in the U.S. multi-cultural hair category, with 8 unique ingredient story collections. The brand is manufactured and marketed by House of Cheatham, Inc., headquartered in Stone Mountain, GA. Products are sold in mass, drug, grocery, specialty, and beauty supply stores in over 30 countries.

For more information go to www.auntjackiescurlsandcoils.com. Follow us on Facebook @auntjackies; Instagram @auntjackiescurlsandcoils; Twitter @AuntJackiesCC; YouTube Aunt Jackie's Curls & Coils.

