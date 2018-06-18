Auntie Anne's Brings Back Pretzel Nation Creation, This Time with a Birthday Twist

If there's an extra drool-worthy flavor, fear not: fans can vote as many times as they like for their favorite. The Pretzel Nation Creation winning flavor will be announced on June 26 and available in stores for a limited time this fall.

"We can't think of a better way to celebrate our 30th birthday than with a new flavor selected by pretzel lovers nationwide," said Marcel Nahm, Auntie Anne's Vice President of Marketing. "From traditional birthday cake to delightful tiramisu, our fans certainly delivered a mouthwatering list of Pretzel Nation Creation flavors. I can't wait to see which flavor wins, and I'm even more excited to try the new pretzel later this year."

A request for birthday-inspired flavors on social media last month generated more 650 suggestions. The top ten comprise the Pretzel Nation Creation finalists:

Birthday Cake : Because there's no better way to celebrate our 30th than with a birthday cake… pretzel.

Caramel Apple Crème Brûlée : The county fair meets five-star restaurant in this twisted mash-up.

: The county fair meets five-star restaurant in this twisted mash-up. Chocolate Coconut : Cocoa or coconut? Why not both?

: Cocoa or coconut? Why not both? Chocolate Covered Cherry : The punch of wild cherries tamed by a hint of dark chocolate.

: The punch of wild cherries tamed by a hint of dark chocolate. Cookies & Cream : This classic combination delivers a sweet cookie crunch.

: This classic combination delivers a sweet cookie crunch. Cotton Candy : Like going to an amusement park, but better.

: Like going to an amusement park, but better. Lemonade Cake : Inspired by our delicious lemonade, this pretzel pairs perfectly with a hot summer day at the pool.

: Inspired by our delicious lemonade, this pretzel pairs perfectly with a hot summer day at the pool. Pineapple Upside Down Cake : So tropical, it promises to turn your world upside down.

: So tropical, it promises to turn your world upside down. Red Velvet Cheesecake : A flavor so velvety and rich you'll wonder how we did it.

: A flavor so velvety and rich you'll wonder how we did it. Tiramisu: This coffee-flavored pick-me-up is a decadence straight from Italy .

In 2017, more than 1.3 million votes were tallied and Sriracha was chosen as the winner of the inaugural Pretzel Nation Creation, beating out a unique list of contenders including S'mores, Taco and Dill Pickle.

