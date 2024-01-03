AUO debuts at CES 2024, and is Transforming the Concept of Smart Mobility

"Leading in display innovation and deeply committed to the automotive field for years, AUO ranks among the top three global automotive display suppliers," said Dr. Frank Ko, CEO and President of AUO. "Our collaboration with ecosystem partners and focus on advanced technology are reshaping the automotive industry. At CES, AUO will showcase innovative display solutions that inspire cockpit design and have earned the Best of Innovation in the CES® 2024 Innovation Awards, initiating a new era of driving experience and mobility services, and leading the world towards a new future of smart mobility."

Visualizing an Innovative Future of Smart Mobility Driven by AUO Smart Cockpit 2024

AUO's display solutions play a key role in differentiating in-vehicle experiences across brands. At CES, AUO will showcase the new Smart Cockpit 2024, which brings immersive and engaging visual experience, along with innovative applications that transform the usage and design of vehicle interiors, to meet the growing infotainment needs of drivers and passengers.

The Smart Cockpit 2024 enables automakers to install a series of display HMI solutions, including an advanced pillar-to-pillar curved AmLED® display across the entire instrument panel of the vehicle. This display can house all elements of the driving and infotainment system, connecting drivers and passengers with relevant information and links to infrastructure. Cameras and sensors embedded in the display facilitate the integration of innovative applications. Additionally, the passenger screen's built-in active privacy mode is designed to prevent driver distraction, contributing to a safer driving experience.

Integrating Next-Generation Micro LED Display Technology for Unparalleled Cockpit Design Aesthetics

Next-generation Micro LED display technology is paving the way for immersive cockpit experiences. Through the utilization of Micro LED technology, AUO revolutionizes cockpit design concepts. This incorporates the integration of high-transparency Micro LED displays into the side windows of vehicles, providing touch functionality for entertainment, online video conferencing, and the exhibition of safety warning information. The "Interactive Transparent Window," which boasts these remarkable innovations, has received the esteemed CES "Best of Innovation" accolade.

Also featured is the "Rollable RSE," a CES 2024 Innovation Award Honoree. This innovative technology harnesses the flexible and bendable advantages of Micro LED displays, enables the display to be rolled up and concealed in the front seat backrest, creating a spacious and adaptable passenger space. The Rollable RSE enhances the passenger experience with its high-definition, clear, and bright Micro LED display, providing an interactive and sensory experience while also incorporating personalized design elements.

AUO's Micro LED display and sensing technologies revolutionize the way drivers and passengers interact with the cockpit and the outside world, with intuitive touch experiences that meet both aesthetic and ergonomic design standards. Also featured is the "Intuitive Steering Wheel Touch Control," embedded with concealed operation buttons on the steering wheel grip. This solution connects with the "Immersive Panoramic HUD," offering ergonomic design and aesthetic appeal while allowing drivers to visualize and control systems like air conditioning and volume directly on the windshield, enhancing safety. The "Blended HMI Surface," serving as the central control interface, can be concealed under various materials to seamlessly integrate with the cabin's interior design, becoming visible only when operating essential functions.

Fostering Energy-saving and Carbon Reduction Initiatives in Innovative Display Solutions to Drive Smart Mobility Services

AUO's smart mobility solutions extends beyond the cockpit. The "EVSE HMI Solution" integrates outdoor-specific Display HMI with Industrial PC (IPC) to meet the demanding temperature and UV resistance standards of outdoor settings. It offers unobstructed visibility outdoors and fulfills the needs of smart mobility services, such as charging information and payments. AUO's "ChLC Outdoor Full-color Display" endures challenging outdoor environments. It functions exceptionally in a broad temperature spectrum spanning from -30 degrees Celsius to 85 degrees Celsius, and showcases enhanced color saturation and visibility, particularly in bright lighting conditions. The cholesterol liquid crystal display incorporates bi-stable technology, resulting in zero power consumption during display and enabling its compatibility with off-grid solar power systems. With its effortless installation and low power consumption, this option is exceptionally energy-efficient and eco-friendly, making it ideal for outdoor electronic billboards.

Implementation of Green Production and Development of Innovative Composite Materials to Reduce Carbon Footprint

In response to the ESG sustainability trend, green manufacturing and eco-friendly products play a pivotal role in the domain of Smart Mobility. AUO holds the distinction of being the first display manufacturer to become a member of RE100, and commits to using 100 percent renewable energy by 2050. AUO also takes significant steps to accelerate its low-carbon transformation and achieve this goal, developing carbon solutions at every stage of the product lifecycle, from raw materials and manufacturing processes to usage. AUO invests in the development of innovative applications for a new generation of high-value materials, intending to substitute conventional metals and reducing carbon emissions by introducing different materials. These new materials effectively reduce weight and lower energy consumption in automotive power usage. This initiative is consistent in enabling customers to repurpose resources and collectively move towards the goal of achieving 100 percent renewable energy.

CES 2024 Booth Information

AUO technologies will be featured in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center (Booth 5667) from January 9-12, 2024.

https://auo.com/en-global/ces2024

Watch the "AUO Smart Cockpit 2024" video Now:
https://youtu.be/yAJg6DV2EB0

https://youtu.be/yAJg6DV2EB0

Learn "how AUO ESG support clients to achieve green production" through our video:
https://youtu.be/B01jVZjTHhI

https://youtu.be/B01jVZjTHhI

AUO photos can be downloaded at the Company's website:

https://auo.com/en-global/Download_Photos

Any use of photographs must cite the source as AUO Corporation.

ABOUT AUO

AUO was founded in 1996 and is an innovative, technology-oriented company that offers products and solutions with display-centric technology that push the boundaries for smart mobility, industrial intelligence, energy, retail, healthcare, as well as enterprise and education. The company is headquartered in Taiwan, and operates in Asia, the US, and Europe with a global team of 38,000 employees. Notably, AUO demonstrates continuous efforts in ESG development, leading excellence and achievements in sustainability, and has been represented in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for 13 years. AUO's consolidated net revenue in 2022 was USD 8.03 billion. Further information about AUO can be found at: www.auo.com/en-global

ABOUT AUO MOBILITY:

With world-leading innovative display technology at its core, AUO has been deeply rooted in the field of automotive display for over 20 years, and has become a trusted and critical component supplier in the automotive industry. AUO as one of the top three suppliers of automotive panels, through the human machine interface integration of in-vehicle displays, automotive systems, embedded sensors, and software services, has progressively expanded its smart cockpit solutions.

