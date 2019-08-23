AUO Pioneers the Development of 17.3-inch UHD 4K Ink Jet Printing OLED Display Technology

HSINCHU, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a result of its active investment in advanced R&D development, thereby leading to its competitive edge, AU Optronics Corp. ("AUO" or the "Company") (TAIEX: 2409;NYSE: AUO) will unveil several new display technologies at Touch Taiwan 2019, including the 17.3-inch OLED display with UHD 4K image quality and 120Hz refresh rate applied by ink jet printing technology which is equipped with higher resolution among the same-sized panels of its kind, the 5.9-inch AMOLED display that can be folded inwards or outwards, the 12.1-inch full color TFT driven Micro LED vehicle display, and the world's first(*) optical in-cell fingerprint LTPS LCD. These advanced technologies demonstrate AUO's innovative strengths, which results in it leading the trend for next generation display technology.

Ink Jet Printing OLED Technology Ignites Transformation in Display Industry

OLED display has the advantages of high resolution, wide viewing angle, high contrast, and fast response time that can create outstanding image quality. Overcoming material and equipment limitations, AUO takes the lead in the industry to launch a 17.3-inch UHD 4K Ink Jet Printing (IJP) OLED display with high pixel density of 255 PPI which can offer excellent image quality and dynamic motion pictures; it also integrates high brightness, 120 Hz high refresh rate, and wide color gamut to deliver rich depth, bright color, as well as sharp and smooth details. With a more cost competitive manufacturing process, AUO pioneers the IJP OLED display technology development, setting a milestone and securing its leading position in the display industry.

Inward or Outward Foldable AMOLED Touch Display Technology Creates Infinite Possibilities

AUO has long invested in flexible AMOLED display technology and accumulated many proprietary manufacturing processes, materials and panel design know how. AUO will showcase its 5.6-inch foldable AMOLED touch panel which can be folded inwards or outwards for customized design according to client requirements. Using a plastic substrate and integrated with AUO's proprietary flexible touch panel, the foldable AMOLED technology can still present outstanding image quality even at 4mm folding radius and can be continuously folded over 200,000 times, creating infinite possibilities for mobile devices.

Micro LED Display Technology Defines New Smart Vehicle Application

AUO is the first in the industry to launch a new full color TFT driven micro LED display with 169 PPI resolution and has targeted the automotive market as the first entry point given its optimistic view for the potential of such application. The 12.1-inch micro LED cluster display and the 12.1-inch CID display employ LTPS-TFT backplane, which allows each pixel to be lighted independently, to realize more refined images with high dynamic range. The display achieves an impressive pixel density of 169 PPI with micro LEDs less than 30 um in size, and advances color conversion technologies with over NTSC 100% wide color gamut. The image quality presents with high color saturation, high resolution, and high brightness, providing drivers easy access to crucial driving data.

Another splicing screen using full-color mini LED display adopts active matrix (AM) driver circuits which can reach a peak brightness of 3,000 nits and NTSC 110% color saturation, and comes with advantages like high contrast and wide color gamut. With splicing multiple 5.5-inch mini LED panels, AUO can create seamlessly expanding visual images which offer customers more design possibilities.

AIoT Interactions and Diverse Displays Stimulate Smart Living

Owing to converging trends of AI, IoT, and 5G developments, display will become an important interface in smart living. AUO announces a series of mobile displays including three key features of interactive, touch, and power-saving in the AIoT area at the exhibition, to showcase a number of AI and IoT connected technologies.

AUO unveils the 6-inch full screen optical in-cell fingerprint LTPS LCD which is the world first(*) of its kind to have an optical sensor installed within the LCD structure. Equipped with AHVA (Advanced Hyper-Viewing Angle) technology, full HD+ (1080 x 2160) resolution, and a high pixel density of 403 PPI, the panel has a 30 ms swift sensor response time for the smoothest and most accurate fingerprint sensing performance. For identification such as law enforcement and customs inspection purposes, AUO's 4.4-inch fingerprint sensor module features high resolution (1600 x 1500) and a high pixel density of 503 PPI. Its large sensor area allows for multiple fingers detection, enhancing both accuracy and security. The module can produce accurate images outdoors even under strong sunlight.

Furthermore, AUO also showcases the world's largest(*) 15.6-inch LTPS in-cell touch notebook PC panel. The slim and light design with integrated TDDI IC, offers the benefits of high resolution, ultra narrow border and power-saving for LTPS panel, thereby providing users with a highly efficient and convenient mobile experience. For wearable devices, the near-field communication (NFC) applications are highlighted in addition to power-saving and slim and light features. The 1.28-inch true circle NFC AMOLED display module supports a data transaction distance up to 4cm, as mandated by financial regulations, and suitable for POS systems, vending machines, and mobile payment systems, which all demand specific sensor areas for higher transaction security.

Lineup of Advanced Reflectionless Displays Unveil New Business Opportunities at Art Galleries

For art galleries and professional showcasing scenarios, AUO specifically designed a series of advanced reflectionless technology (A.R.T.) displays that can reduce light reflection and glare from ambient lighting and present excellent image quality under complex illumination conditions. The complete lineup of 75-inch 8K, 32-inch 4K, and 17-inch square 2K displays, incorporated with high resolution, high contrast and color performance, delivers the most authentic and exquisite image details and will be nicely implemented at art galleries and other artwork showcasing venues.

The Display International Conference 2019 will be held concurrently with the exhibition. AUO Vice President Mr. KuYu Lin will deliver a speech titled "The Breakthrough and Opportunity of Ink-Jet Printing OLED", and AUO Senior Associate Vice President Ms. Jennifer Y-C Lin will also deliver a speech titled "Land & Expand Strategy of Micro LED Display" on August 29. We cordially welcome you to visit us at Touch Taiwan 2019 to experience the infinite possibilities of AUO's innovative technology and products.

(*) Based on the available market research information as of August 23, 2019.

