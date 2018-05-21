AUO Redefines Smart Mobile Life with Top-Tier LTPS LCD Lineup

To meet the growing demand for new types of interconnected smart devices, AUO will demonstrate the full versatility of LTPS technology by presenting ultra high resolution, super narrow border, extremely slim and power-saving displays for all types of mobile devices to provide better on-the-go experience. For notebook PC application, exhibition highlights include the world's first(*) 13.3-inch UHD 4K narrow border LTPS LCD supporting use of stylus, 13.3-inch Full HD LTPS LCD with timing controller (T-con) embedded driver IC. High resolution, free-form and in-cell touch LTPS LCD for car displays from 3 inches to 12.3 inches, and free-form car display with symmetrical holes in the display active area will be showcased. In addition, a new suite of mini LED backlit LCD panels with high brightness and high dynamic range for gaming monitor, gaming notebook PC and VR headset applications will be exhibited.

AUO will also demonstrate curved displays for smart home device applications, wire grid polarizer mirror display applying nanoimprinting technology, and AMOLED display with the world's highest(*) transparency.

Ultra Thin, Narrow Border and Super Low Power LTPS LCD for Optimal Notebook PC User Experience

AUO's 13.3-inch metal mesh LTPS LCD applies one glass solution (OGS) and is the world's first(*) UHD 4K narrow border LTPS LCD supporting the use of stylus. Another 13.3-inch Full HD T-con embedded driver LTPS LCD adopts a special MUX (multiplexer) design and effectively reduces its PCBA to an extremely small size. The LTPS LCDs are in line with the trend for professional and hybrid notebook PCs that are thinner and lighter with significantly improved battery life, excellent for travel with limited power outlets.

For gaming notebook PC, AUO's 17.3-inch Full HD narrow border LCD features module thickness of only 3.5mm, high 144Hz refresh rate and 7ms response time to convey outstanding image quality and motion performance.

Free-form High Performance Car Displays with Superior Reliability & Design Flexibility

In the past years, AUO has devoted tremendous effort in the development of high potency car displays to match modern smart cars. For CID applications, AUO will show the world's first(*) 13.2-inch free-form display featuring high resolution of 1200x1600, NTSC 85% high color saturation and 1000-nit brightness, with the gate circuit moved to the display active area to release extra space on the sides for free-form designs. Meanwhile, symmetrical holes are drilled in the active area to allow for more design flexibility, such as having buttons and control dials installed.

The 12.3-inch Full HD LTPS LCD has high brightness of 1000nits and adopts in-cell touch solution integrating touch and display driver ICs to create a thinner panel for more design freedom at the center console. The 3-inch LTPS LCD for HUD has high transmittance, 1200:1 high contrast ratio, and high pixel density of 297 PPI. The clearing point of liquid crystals is as high as 110°C (TNI), capable of maintaining stable and excellent performance under the heat of sunlight.

High Resolution Curved Displays with New Aspect Ratio to Spice up Smart Homes

In terms of future smart home applications, AUO has developed 6-inch convex curved LTPS LCD made with glass substrate in 100R curvature. The panel has full HD+ (2160x1080) high resolution with 18:9 wide aspect ratio and flexible backlight design, making it perfect for smart speaker or other IoT devices.

Advanced Display Technologies for Diverse Applications in Exciting New Fields

AUO's 3-inch wire grid polarizer mirror display is the world's first(*) to have applied nanoimprinting technology to achieve high reflective rate of over 45%. Equipped with AHVA (Advanced Hyper-Viewing Angle) technology, high contrast ratio, and consuming 50% less power than its conventional counterparts, the display possesses high reliability and performance.

The 13-inch world's highest(*) transparent AMOLED will also make its appearance for the first time. With transparency of up to 68%, the display features 1150x575 high resolution and 100% high color saturation. Showing single-sided image with low reflectance, the display is extremely suitable for future security check and diagnostic devices, and augmented reality applications.

In addition to the impressive lineup at Display Week 2018, Mr. Daniel Lee, AUO's Senior Manager & Chief Researcher, will be honored with SID Fellow membership for his widely recognized long-term contributions to the advancement of the display industry. AUO will also join the Display Week Symposium with its two Invited Papers: "Low-Power and Narrow-Border UHD LTPS Notebook Display" and "Highly Transparent AMOLED for Augmented-Reality Applications" with the hope that new technological fields can be continuously explored with concerted effort.

* Based on the available market research information as of May 21, 2018.

ABOUT AU OPTRONICS

AU Optronics Corp. (AUO) is one of the world's leading providers of optoelectronic solutions. AUO offers a full range of panel sizes and comprehensive applications ranging from 1.1 inches to 85 inches. Based on its profound R&D and manufacturing experience, AUO continues to develop advanced display technologies of the next generation. AUO extended its market to the green energy industry in 2008 and provides its customers with high-efficiency solar solutions. AUO currently has global operations in Taiwan, Mainland China, the U.S., Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the Netherlands, Czech and Slovakia. Additionally, AUO is the first pure TFT-LCD manufacturer to be successfully listed at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). AUO has also been named to Dow Jones Sustainability World Index from 2010 to 2017. AUO's consolidated net revenues in 2017 were NT$341.03 billion. For more information, please visit AUO.com.

