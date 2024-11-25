AUO Returning to CES Showcase Next Generation Smart Cockpit 2025

Capitalizing on the theme 'Infinite Future, Unlimited Possibilities,' AUO will show advanced Display HMI Solutions in vehicle with BHTC for the future of smart mobility

HSINCHU, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AUO, one of the world's leading providers of advanced display HMI (Human-machine Interface) solutions for the mobility industry, is returning to CES to debut the company's next generation Smart Cockpit 2025 in booth 4400 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, January 7-10, 2025.

AUO will show the innovatve design for next generation smart cockpit through a series of Micro LED Display HMI Solutions.

Highlighting the theme of 'Infinite Future, Unlimited Possibilities,' the Smart Cockpit 2025 will feature AUO's industry leading display HMI solutions, complimented by worldclass climate operating units and outstanding HMI system solutions from its subsidiary BHTC. To resonate with not only smart mobility, but also green mobility strategy of automotive OEMs, AUO will also showcase its green solutions, enabling a new era of environmental sustainability.

"After our highly successful debut at CES 2024, AUO is looking forward to returning to CES with new, immersive and innovative solutions that will impress and excite our customers, and all who visit our AUO booth," said Frank Ko, CEO, AUO. "As a company that is keenly focused on technology advancements and sustainability in all that we do, we are proud to bring our Smart Cockpit 2025 that demonstrates a more human-centric design, along with BHTC, to CES 2025."

With the acquisition of BHTC earlier this year, AUO has amplified their products by combining AUO's core display technology and cutting-edge Micro LED technology with BHTC's robust HMI capabilities. The integration has allowed AUO to diversify its product range, positioning the company as the only supplier in the market offering comprehensive mobility solutions for displays, operating systems and integrated hardware and software for human-machine interfaces, which creates meaningful value to their clients.

After winning a CES Best of Innovation Award at CES 2024, AUO's next-generation Smart Cockpit will include pioneering technologies and innovative applications of display HMI solutions for the vehicle cockpit, from the front dash to the rear window, creating a visually immersive experience for vehicle occupants unlike ever witnessed before.

Also on display will be several of AUO's green solutions. To empower the sustainability goal, green technologies are applied in product such as, power-saving display innovations, reusable materials, renewable energy. Company also implements artificial intelligence, and wastewater treatment for recycling and pollution reduction to achieve sustainable smart manufacturing, which recognized with manufacturing Leadership Award by National Association of Manufacturers in the US as well as Global Lighthouse Network by World Economic Forum. AUO focus on sustainability extends its carbon management practices to supply chain partners, guiding the value chain toward green production commitments.

For more information on AUO's work in the mobility space, please visit https://auo.com/en-global/solutions/index/Mobility

AUO photos can be downloaded at the Company's website:

https://auo.com/en-global/Download_Photos

Any use of photographs must cite the source thereof as AUO Corporation.

Follow AUO >> LinkedIn

ABOUT AUO

AUO was founded in 1996 and is an innovative, technology-oriented company that offers products and solutions with display-centric technology that push the boundaries for smart mobility, industrial intelligence, energy, retail, healthcare, as well as enterprise and education. The company is headquartered in Taiwan, and operates in Asia, the US, and Europe with a global team of 38,000 employees. Notably, AUO demonstrates continuous efforts in ESG development, leading excellence and achievements in sustainability, and has been represented in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for 13 years. AUO's consolidated net revenue in 2023 was USD 8.07 billion. Further information about AUO can be found at: www.auo.com/en-global

ABOUT AUO MOBILITY:

With world-leading innovative display technology at its core, AUO has been deeply rooted in the field of automotive display for over 20 years, and has become a trusted and critical component supplier in the automotive industry. AUO as one of the top three suppliers of automotive panels, through the human machine interface integration of in-vehicle displays, automotive systems, embedded sensors, and software services, has progressively expanded its smart cockpit solutions.

Safe Harbour Notice

A AUO Corporation ("AUO" or the "Company") (TWSE: 2409), a global leader of TFT-LCD panels, today announced the above news. Except for statements in respect of historical matters, the statements contained in this Release include "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are based on our management's expectations, projections and beliefs at the time regarding matters including, among other things, future revenues and costs, financial performance, technology changes, capacity, utilization rates, yields, process and geographical diversification, future expansion plans and business strategy. Such forward looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including risks related to the flat panel display industry, the TFT-LCD market, acceptance of and demand for our products, technological and development risks, competitive factors, and other risks. In addition, our Annual Report contains other information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results and cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking information we may provide. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, new information or future circumstances.

SOURCE AUO Corporation