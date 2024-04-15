AUO Smart Cockpit to Showcase at Touch Taiwan 2024, Pioneering the Innovative Future of Smart Mobility

Unveiling BHTC, a New String to Its Bow to Develop Comprehensive Solutions and Expand into the Smart Mobility Ecosystem

HSINCHU, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global market for smart vehicles continues to expand, making it a major playing field for various industries, smart cockpits have become a key factor in success for future automakers. With automotive display technology at its core, AUO has developed the award-winning Smart Cockpit 2024, offering limitless potential for smart display. With a focus on "Beyond Display ‧ See the Possibilities", AUO will once again demonstrate its leading-edge Smart Cockpit at the Touch Taiwan Display International 2024, scheduled for April 24-26 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center. By connecting the automotive industry's supply and value chains, AUO delivers innovative solutions that encompass diverse applications, taking smart mobility services to greater heights.

AUO’s new-generation Smart Cockpit 2024, harnesses the advantages of Micro LED technology, and creates the award-winning “Interactive Transparent Window” and the “Rollable RSE”, allows images and information to be displayed only during interaction, provides extended entertainment and interactive information services.

AUO Smart Cockpit 2024 Remains at the Forefront, Inspiring a Wide Range of Mobility Applications with HMI Solutions

AUO's new-generation Smart Cockpit 2024 features visual upgrades, intuitive controls and immersive experiences across a series of automotive Display HMI (Human-Machine Interface) solutions, integrating interior and exterior display applications, human-machine interaction and smart lighting solutions. This marks a major step towards the development of a fully upgraded smart cockpit for better safety, utility and infotainment. AUO revolutionizes cockpit design concepts through the utilization of Micro LED technology and creates a spacious and adaptable passenger space by incorporating the "Interactive Transparent Window" and the "Rollable RSE". These award-winning, innovative technologies harness the flexible and visually concealable advantages of Micro LED displays, allowing images and information to be displayed only during interaction, providing extended entertainment and interactive information services.

In response to the prevalence of large in-vehicle screens, AUO presents a user-friendly cockpit augmented by an advanced 55-inch pillar-to-pillar curved AmLED® display that combines touch control, built-in cameras and sensors, as well as a lightweight, power-saving design that helps significantly reduce energy consumption. This display can house all elements of the driving and infotainment system, connecting drivers and passengers with relevant information and links to infrastructure. It is equipped with the Driver Monitoring System (DMS) system to analyze driving conditions and a built-in active privacy mode on the passenger screen that automatically detects the driver's line of sight and adjusts and switches the screen, contributing to a safer driving experience. State-of-the-art sensing technology connects the "Immersive Panoramic HUD" on the windshield with the "Intuitive Steering Wheel Touch Control", offering a wide, clear viewing angle for added safety when behind the wheel.

Innovative design aesthetics are hidden in the details. AUO's Dynamic Smart Door Trim, featuring LED panel light boards concealed within door trims for personalized ambient lighting, contribute to an elevated visual experience in the cockpit. The Interactive Matrix Rear Light, complying with automotive AECQ regulations, provides high brightness and contrast ratios for increased driving safety and a smarter experience.

AUO Expands Capabilities with the BHTC Acquisition, Driving Product Strategy Synergies and Set a New Display HMI Benchmark

With a focus on advanced display technology, AUO delivers a full range of automotive solutions, which, together with the integration of the Tier 1 automotive supplier BHTC, solidifies AUO's expansion into the smart mobility ecosystem. Known for its automotive HMI and climate control systems, BHTC will debut at Touch Taiwan 2024 with a comfort-focused product line. This includes a multi-function air conditioning control panel adopted by many European luxury vehicles, climate control rotary knobs with built-in display and a design that integrates display and touch buttons to provide global automotive OEMs with an exceptional and intelligent customized control experience.

Building on a solid technology foundation, BHTC has integrated software and hardware to create Display HMI products for the center and rear consoles, which are capable of multi-zone automatic air conditioning, image displays for visualization of a 3D-like compartment. To avoid functions being triggered unintentionally, the so-called force-sense technology is applied in conjunction with tactile and acoustic feedback to provide users with a seamless, intuitive and easy-to-navigate interface.

AUO's showcase at Touch Taiwan 2024 also demonstrates the company's commitment to combining its global leadership in display technology with BHTC's automotive HMI solutions and strategic position as a Tier 1 supplier to ignite new possibilities for the future of smart mobility driven by smart cockpits.

Innovative Tools for Traffic Signage Enable Environmental Energy-Saving Initiatives to Reshape Smart Mobility Services

To accelerate its expansion into the smart mobility ecosystem and connect to the transportation ecosystem, AUO has relied on its technological expertise to overcome weather challenges, creates new environmental value for sustainability, and leverages the advantages of compact size and flexible installation of TARTAN displays to reinvent the smart mobility experience.

Among them, the "28-inch Ultra Slim Stretched Display" complies with railway regulations and is designed with high reliability and resistance to extreme temperature for stable operation. Its ultra-slim design enables easy installation into train window glass interlayers, maximizing space utilization. As the industry's first (*) UHD high-brightness product, the "58.4-inch High-Brightness Stretched PIS" features up to 2,500 nits of brightness. Enhanced with industrial grade and high weather resistant materials, it delivers crisp and clear visuals despite harsh environmental conditions, making this product perfect for a variety of outdoor applications. It is also a green alternative to traditional paper posters. The "ChLC Outdoor Full-color Display" advocates for sustainability and energy efficiency, can adapt to a wide temperature range spanning from -30 degrees to 85 degrees Celsius. Even under varying temperatures, it delivers exceptional color saturation and display performance, and maintains image quality stability when refreshed during vibrations, benefiting from its bistable characteristics. Powered by a solar energy system, it becomes an ideal new tool for low-carbon transformation and energy conservation initiatives.

Designed for EV chargers, AUO's "EVSE HMI Solution" is an embedded display featuring high brightness, a wide temperature range and UV resistance, which integrates with a high-performance Industrial PC with excellent heat dissipation and extensibility. It delivers an efficient and high-quality human-machine interaction experience and fulfills the needs of smart mobility services, such as advertising and payments.

AUO is committed to leading the future of the industry by creating high value, differentiated products for forward-looking applications across a variety of domains. This year's Touch Taiwan 2024 exhibition will feature the Display Innovation Taiwan Conference, during which Dr. Wei-Lung Liau, CTO of AUO, will participate in the International Smart Display Application Conference on April 24 and deliver "Display Technology Transformation – Future Display Innovation". Visit Touch Taiwan 2024 and see the possibilities offered by AUO's innovative display technologies and solutions with extended applications.

* Based on the available market research information as of April 15, 2024.

AUO photos can be downloaded at the Company's website:

https://auo.com/en-global/Download_Photos

Any use of photographs must cite the source thereof as AUO Corporation.

Follow AUO >> LinkedIn

ABOUT AUO

AUO was founded in 1996 and is an innovative, technology-oriented company that offers products and solutions with display-centric technology that push the boundaries for smart mobility, industrial intelligence, energy, retail, healthcare, as well as enterprise and education. The company is headquartered in Taiwan, and operates in Asia, the US, and Europe with a global team of 38,000 employees. Notably, AUO demonstrates continuous efforts in ESG development, leading excellence and achievements in sustainability, and has been represented in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for 13 years. AUO's consolidated net revenue in 2023 was USD 8.07 billion. Further information about AUO can be found at: www.auo.com/en-global

Safe Harbour Notice

AUO Corporation ("AUO" or the "Company") (TWSE: 2409), a global leader of TFT-LCD panels, today announced the above news. Except for statements in respect of historical matters, the statements contained in this Release include "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are based on our management's expectations, projections and beliefs at the time regarding matters including, among other things, future revenues and costs, financial performance, technology changes, capacity, utilization rates, yields, process and geographical diversification, future expansion plans and business strategy. Such forward looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including risks related to the flat panel display industry, the TFT-LCD market, acceptance of and demand for our products, technological and development risks, competitive factors, and other risks. In addition, our Annual Report contains other information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results and cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking information we may provide. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, new information or future circumstances.

SOURCE AUO Corporation