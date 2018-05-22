AUO's Full Series of Mini LED Backlit LCDs Make Stunning Appearance to Establish Foothold in High-end Application Market

In terms of mini LED backlight technology, as opposed to conventional edge-lit LED backlight, direct-lit mini LED backlight offers even more accurate local dimming effect to produce optimal image quality with higher brightness and higher dynamic range. AUO's 27-inch UHD 4K gaming monitor display with 144Hz ultra high refresh rate adopts direct-lit mini LED backlight. Its accurate and timely local dimming effect, combined with 1,000 nits ultra high brightness, meets the highest VESA DisplayHDR performance level. With exceptionally smooth and vividly colorful images and high dynamic range, the display supports HDR criteria proposed by leading brands of the industry, accentuating contrast in the dark portions of the game scenes to reveal perfect image depth and details for lifelike gaming experience.

AUO has also extended its mini LED backlight technology to mobile device applications. The 15.6-inch UHD 4K LTPS LCD for gaming notebook PC combines UHD 4K ultra high resolution and direct-lit mini LED backlight technology to boast outstanding local dimming performance, with HDR images to meet the highest VESA DisplayHDR performance level, redefining the concept of high-end notebook PCs. With maximum brightness of over 1000 nits, the display provides gamers with images that stand out with more authenticity, richness in details and clarity for more visual entertainment. The 6-inch in-cell touch panel, also adopting mini LED backlight technology, has module thickness of mere 1.1mm to meet diverse customer demands for mobile device applications.

In terms of VR headset applications, AUO's 2-inch LTPS display features an astounding ultra fine image quality of 1000 PPI to demonstrate rich and intricate details. By using the active-matrix mini LED backlight design, 1,024 dimming zones can be achieved to show images with extremely delicate details, delivering ultra high resolution images to create an incredibly lifelike and immersive experience beyond imagination.

AUO photos can be downloaded at the Company's website: https://auo.com/en-global/Download_Photos

Any use of photographs must cite the source thereof is from AU Optronics Corporation.

ABOUT AU OPTRONICS

AU Optronics Corp. (AUO) is one of the world's leading providers of optoelectronic solutions. AUO offers a full range of panel sizes and comprehensive applications ranging from 1.1 inches to 85 inches. Based on its profound R&D and manufacturing experience, AUO continues to develop advanced display technologies of the next generation. AUO extended its market to the green energy industry in 2008 and provides its customers with high-efficiency solar solutions. AUO currently has global operations in Taiwan, Mainland China, the U.S., Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the Netherlands, Czech and Slovakia. Additionally, AUO is the first pure TFT-LCD manufacturer to be successfully listed at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). AUO has also been named to Dow Jones Sustainability World Index from 2010 to 2017. AUO's consolidated net revenues in 2017 were NT$341.03 billion. For more information, please visit AUO.com.

Safe Harbour Notice

