AUO's Integrated Solutions Power New Retailing to Boost Diversified Business Opportunities with All-Round Precision Marketing Tools

HSINCHU, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With great optimism about its smart field business, AU Optronics Corp. ("AUO" or the "Company") (TAIEX: 2409;NYSE: AUO) will participate in Touch Taiwan 2019 to showcase the TARTAN display technology, which is capable of customized low-volume and high-variety manufacturing, as well as a lineup of diversified smart retail solutions. At Touch Taiwan, AUO will demonstrate its hardware and software integrated capabilities in exploring the Online-To-Offline retail opportunities.

TARTAN Display Technology will Showcase Customized Flexibility

With the developing trend of smart transportation and smart retail, displays with specialized sizes have increased in demand due to various space constraints. With its accumulated panel development capability and manufacturing experiences as the foundation, AUO launches TARTAN display technology. Different from general stretched displays cut from 16:9 LCD panels, TARTAN display technology implements native photomask manufacturing processes which can maintain high quality and stability, as well as being customizable in size according to customers' requirements. In addition, AUO also offers specialized industrial-grade displays which feature high brightness and durability, wide temperature liquid crystal, 24/7 operation, and low power consumption to support long lasting operations, especially in harsh environments such as outdoors under strong sunlight.

The TARTAN video wall to be presented at the exhibition is comprised of stretched and square displays in various sizes from 28-inch to 48.5-inches. The LCD panels possess unique properties including multiple sizes to accommodate different application spaces and installation flexibility, which allows them to be placed at station platforms and in train cars to display transportation information and advertisements, or in retail stores and restaurants to broadcast product and discount information. The new form-factor displays yield better effectiveness in space usage and more possibilities for innovative designs to enhance the passenger and customer experience.

Intel® Smart Display Module to Realize High-Performance Integrated Solutions

Digital signage has become an essential and interactive communication medium in smart retail, and the ubiquity of AI and IoT technology accelerates the diverse applications of smart displays. AUO will present a complete series of smart displays supporting the Intel® Smart Display Module (Intel® SDM). A patented hybrid slot design is compatible with both the SDM-S & SDM-L models. The standard and small plug-in computing boards with powerful processing power can be easily installed into the displays. Paired with flexible designs including multi-gen Intel® processor and scalable performance support, it brings together easy installation, upgrade and maintenance.

Currently AUO offers the most complete lineup of displays supporting Intel® SDM in the industry, covering digital signage and video wall applications in various sizes from 32-inch to 85-inches. At the exhibition, AUO will present an array of brand new products, including 55-inch Full HD high brightness, 55-inch UHD 4K, and 85-inch UHD 4K high brightness displays. The various display solutions are all equipped with ultra high resolution, ultra high brightness and high contrast ratio. The devices are integrated with image recognition and interactive applications and incorporate a variety of smart functions, thereby providing retailers with All-in-One solutions to meet market demands.

Hardware and Software Integrated Solutions Generate New Smart Retail Experiences

To extend its hardware value chain, AUO acquired ComQi in 2018. ComQi is a global provider of cloud based digital signage and customer engagement technologies. It is a one-stop shop for hardware and software solutions and services to meet retail objectives. Together AUO and ComQi provide comprehensive smart integrated solutions to enhance precision marketing, attracting more eyeballs by practicing attention marketing.

ComQi manages thousands of multimedia players and over 25,000 display screens for clients across 34 countries around the world with services deployed in fashion retailers, airport convenient stores and duty-free shops, gas stations, hypermarkets, theme parks, famous large sporting goods chains and more.

AUO's digital displays have ultra large size, UHD 4K high resolution, high brightness, stretched type and integrated touch features to fulfill department store and supermarket applications. AUO's smart retail solutions also allow retailers to create better shopping experiences by providing for interactive window displays with infrared radiation technology, virtual fitting, RFID interactive showcase, digital menu boards, smart shelf, mobile payment, and facial recognition.

The Store Takeover technology allows for customers to be engaged interactively in fun ways when the sensor system triggers multiple screens to show synchronized high quality images, creating a unique and dazzling experience for shoppers. And when a shopper picks up an item, Uplift technology begins to display detailed product information on the screen behind the item. This powerful sales tool increases product value and helps store associates introduce products.

Facial recognition and analysis help retailers collect and analyze customer attributes, traffic flow, and purchasing behaviors. Suitable product and discount information are then displayed on the digital signage according to different customer age and gender groups to achieve precision marketing and maximize digital advertisement benefits. Digital signage integrated with sensor devices and content management systems encourage customers to interact more with the content, as the devices immediately show complete information related to products the customer is interested in. AUO's smart retail solutions create unique, personalized interactive experiences for each customer, thereby increasing their desire to purchase the product and consequently accelerate sales volume and lower operation costs for AUO's customer.

The Display International Conference 2019 will be held concurrently with the exhibition. AUO Senior Director Mr. Jerry Lee will deliver a speech titled "Integrated Solutions for Smart Retail Ecosystem" on August 29. We cordially welcome you to visit us at Touch Taiwan 2019 to experience the full gamut of smart retailing shaped by AUO's innovative technologies.

AUO photos can be downloaded at the Company's website:

https://auo.com/en-global/Download_Photos

Any use of photographs must cite the source thereof as AU Optronics Corporation.

ABOUT AU OPTRONICS

AU Optronics Corp. ("AUO") is one of the world's leading providers of optoelectronic solutions. Based on its profound R&D and manufacturing experience, AUO offers a full range of display applications and smart solutions integrating software and hardware, and leverages its core expertise to enter new business areas such as solar, general health and circular economy. Additionally, AUO is the first pure TFT-LCD manufacturer to be successfully listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). AUO has also been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since 2010. AUO's consolidated net revenues in 2018 were NT$307.63 billion. For more information, please visit AUO.com.

Safe Harbour Notice

AU Optronics Corp. ("AUO" or the "Company") (TSE: 2409;NYSE: AUO), a global leader of TFT-LCD panels, today announced the above news. Except for statements in respect of historical matters, the statements contained in this Release include "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our management's expectations, projections and beliefs at the time regarding matters including, among other things, future revenues and costs, financial performance, technology changes, capacity, utilization rates, yields, process and geographical diversification, future expansion plans and business strategy. Such forward looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including risks related to the flat panel display industry, the TFT-LCD market, acceptance of and demand for our products, technological and development risks, competitive factors, and other risks described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on March 29, 2019. In addition, our SEC reports, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F contains other information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results and cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking information we may provide. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, new information or future circumstances.

SOURCE AU Optronics Corporation

Related Links

http://www.auo.com

