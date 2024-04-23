AuPairCare Celebrates 35 Years of Empowering Cultural Exchange at Annual Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AuPairCare (www.aupaircare.com) a leading international au pair agency designated by the U.S. Department of State, that facilitates cultural exchange through live-in childcare, marked its 35th anniversary at its annual conference. The anniversary celebrated the impact of the au pair program and brought together hundreds of staff, international partners, and au pair participants from around the globe.

Au pairs are international young people who come to the U.S. on a J1 cultural exchange visa and live as a member of American host families seeking flexible live-in childcare. This significant milestone is not just a celebration of longevity but a testament to the transformative impact AuPairCare has had on countless lives worldwide.

Sarah McNamara, Senior Vice President at AuPairCare, reflects on the agency's journey: "For 35 years, AuPairCare has been enriching lives and bridging cultures. Our program has touched the hearts of hundreds of thousands of au pairs, who come to the U.S. to share in American culture before returning home to spread the values they've experienced. It's truly heartening to witness the positive ripple effect of our program."

One of AuPairCare's core values is giving back to the local community. Volunteering is an opportunity to connect international au pairs and U.S. host families with people in need in local communities. Through its parent company Intrax, and the Intrax Foundation, over $12,000 was recently donated to support families and children in need, as well as initiatives promoting literacy and education.

Dennis Wong, Intrax Foundation Board Chair and Intrax CEO, emphasizes the importance of community involvement: "At Intrax, we believe in the power of giving back. Through the Intrax Foundation, we're honored to support organizations making a difference in the lives of others. Our contributions reflect our commitment to creating a more interconnected and compassionate world."

Local Area Directors, situated across the nation, play a crucial role in AuPairCare's mission of cultural exchange by providing support to au pairs and host families throughout their placement year. As part of the anniversary celebrations, these Area Directors nominated several deserving organizations to receive donations. The top three winners include:

, Director, nominated Community Solutions of Illinois. This non-profit is dedicated to serving marginalized communities through distribution of supplies and food. Kavita Welch , Area Director for San Francisco Bay Area , nominated Next Generation Scholars. A non-profit that provides tutoring and college preparation workshops to underserved students.

Two organizations received honorable mentions, including First Tee in Charlotte, NC, nominated by Area Directors Tricia Freeman and Janice Von Trapp, and Community Table in Atlanta, GA, nominated by Area Director Camille Huang.

In addition to financial contributions, AuPairCare, along with au pairs and host families nationwide, will be actively volunteering with these organizations and others, furthering their impact in local communities.

As AuPairCare commemorates 35 years of fostering international cultural exchange and goodwill, it looks ahead with excitement to the continued enrichment of lives and families and communities worldwide.

About AuPairCare

As the premier au pair agency, AuPairCare is dedicated to matching families in the United States with international au pairs who provide live-in childcare and bring the world into your home. Celebrating 35 years in cultural exchange, AuPairCare has matched over 100,000 au pairs from all over the world with loving host families and a focus on cultural exchange here in America. AuPairCare is a Department of State regulated program and a part of Intrax. For more information, visit www.aupaircare.com.

About Intrax Inc.

As a premier cultural exchange company bringing people together from around the world, Intrax offers quality international cultural exchange programs and experiences to more than 500,000 people worldwide. Participants include adventurous young people, families, young professionals, Fortune 500 companies and prestigious universities. Intrax and their successful programs, including AuPairCare, Ayusa, AmeriCamp, Intrax Education, Intrax Work Travel, Intrax Global Internships, and FurtherTravel, are passionate about making the world a better place through cultural understanding and increased global awareness. For more information, visit www.intraxinc.com.

In 2023, the Intrax Foundation was founded to honor the late founders, Takeshi Yokota and John Wilhelm. The Intrax Foundation is dedicated to their memory and legacies, and through the Foundation they will continue giving to cultural exchange initiatives. For more information, visit www.intraxfoundation.org.

