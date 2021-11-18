Aura Air Expands Operations to the United States

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura Air , the smart air purification company offering solutions that make indoor air clean and safe, today announced its expansion to the United States with a new facility in Ft. Lauderdale where it will manufacture its signature products, the Aura Air and Aura Air Mini.

Forming a new assembly line in the United States is part of the company's strategy to boost sales and continue to serve its major American clients such as D&H, Nuby, and more. The new line has the ability to produce over 180,000 units per year, allowing the company to forestall any supply chain issues and meet demand quickly by dramatically reducing delivery times.

"The ability to manufacture and ship our devices within the U.S. is a huge opportunity for Aura as we continue to grow both our enterprise and consumer businesses," said Roei Freidberg, CEO of Aura Americas. "We are proud of having our own manufacturing capabilities in the area and supporting the local economy. A U.S. assembly line allows us not only to scale with demand but to combat head on any pending supply chain bottlenecks, helping meet our customers' needs as more and more businesses and consumers realize the necessity of clean and safe air as we set into our new normal."

The new facility is being operated in partnership with Beth-El America. Beth-El America, a leading designer and manufacturer of CBRN Air Filtration and Air Treatment Products, trusted worldwide for expertise and customer oriented solutions. In more than 100 countries, Beth-El's products are protecting people by providing clean and filtered air.

The collaboration is part of an ongoing partnership with the company who is also manufacturing Aura's products at their facility in Israel.

Aura's announcement coincided with the release of new trial results by Innovative Bioanalysis Laboratory in California, demonstrating that Aura's smart air purification system effectively destroys 99.99% of airborne SARS-CoV-2, including Delta variant particles, within only 60 minutes.

About Aura:

Aura Air created the world's smartest data-driven air purification system, one that cleanses indoor air while vigilantly monitoring its quality in real-time. Aura Air's award-winning and patented technology filters and disinfects indoor air through a unique four-stage purification process that captures and kills 99.99% of viruses (including SARS-CoV-2), bacteria, germs, and allergens. Founded in 2017, Aura Air is now helping to purify the air in homes, hospitals, schools, businesses, hotels, restaurants, buses, and nursing homes in more than 50 countries around the world. Aura is headquartered in Israel with global offices in the US and India. For more information, visit www.auraair.io .

