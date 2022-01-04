Aura Air Launches Enterprise Aura Web Platform at CES

With the Aura Web Platform, users have access to insights, alerts and recommendations in real-time that enable them to take immediate action and proactively improve and maintain indoor health and safety. Additionally, they have the ability to set rules to automate devices, saving on energy while maintaining a clean work environment.

"As the workforce slowly returned to the office, kids headed back to school and travel and entertainment commenced, air purifiers became an integral part of keeping public spaces safe," said Roei Friedberg, CEO Aura Americas. "It is now clear with new ominous variants coming in waves that the need for safe air will go nowhere but only intensify and businesses that do not take this seriously will fall behind. With the launch of the Aura Web Platform, we want to offer a plug and play, trusted solution to help keep air safe and healthy in a seamless and intuitive way."

The dashboard presents a full picture of both indoor and outdoor AQI. Aura Air has partnered with Tomorrow.io to power the outdoor air quality real-time data and gain insights and recommendations that provide a full air quality picture. Businesses will now be able to plan their week in advance by learning about upcoming road conditions and unhealthy air quality to create a smart and effective workflow. Current clients utilizing the enterprise platform include Molex, BHP, and CARR Properties among others.

Key features of the Aura Web Platform include:

a unique system that helps customers improve their overall air quality by tracking CO, CO2, VOC, PM.2.5, PM10 and climate. The Aura Rating will help set the industry standard for healthy indoor environments. Aura Views: a variety of widgets that can be publicly displayed in various locations to highlight indoor and outdoor AQI and weather. Each user can personalize their views and even add a business video or website for display alongside the air quality widgets.

The interface gives users the ability to manage and control their organization's Aura Air devices in real-time and enables third-party integrations with building management systems or other services. Analytics (coming in Q1): customized segmentation and data-driven insights that can be used to enhance business intelligence.

With over 1 million square feet of air purified, Aura Air is helping provide clean air for hospitals, schools, hotels, restaurants, government offices, nursing homes and residential buildings in more than 50 countries across the world.

Aura Air Product Suite at CES

Aura Air is exhibiting at CES in LVCC, North Hall, Booth #8463. The company will also be at Pepcom Digital Experience! on Tues, Jan. 4. Aura Air's award-winning product offering for consumers and businesses include:

The Aura Air ($499) is a powerful smart air purification system that cleanses and disinfects indoor air through a unique 4-stage purification process while vigilantly monitoring air quality in real-time. Aura Air detects, captures and kills 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, germs and allergens with our patented HEPA Ray Filter™ consisting of antibacterial layers that eliminate harmful gases, odors and fine particles.

($499) is a powerful smart air purification system that cleanses and disinfects indoor air through a unique 4-stage purification process while vigilantly monitoring air quality in real-time. Aura Air detects, captures and kills 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, germs and allergens with our patented HEPA Ray Filter™ consisting of antibacterial layers that eliminate harmful gases, odors and fine particles. The Aura Air Mini ($179) is a personal, travel-friendly air purifier that's perfect for on-the-go so traveling can be done with ease and peace of mind.

($179) is a personal, travel-friendly air purifier that's perfect for on-the-go so traveling can be done with ease and peace of mind. The Aura Web Platform is an enterprise solution for businesses to maintain the highest standards of indoor air quality in public spaces.

Aura Air Recognitions

Two recent independent trials, one by Innovative Bioanalysis Laboratory and one by Sheba Medical Center, a leading Israeli medical facility (one of the top 10 hospitals in the world), confirmed that Aura Air successfully managed to filter and remove 99.9% of airborne SARS-Cov-2.

Aura Air has also been recently honored by Frost & Sullivan with a Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award in the indoor air quality monitoring industry. The Frost & Sullivan award recognizes Aura Air's forward-looking approach, elegant and technology-integrated products, and excellent implementation of its customer-centric strategy. In addition, the company was recently the recipient of Realcomm's Digie Award for Best Tech Innovation Intelligent Buildings in the Wellness Tech category. Aura was honored by Realcomm, the global real estate research and educational institution, for its smart air purification and monitoring system that offers air filtration at the edge for the connected building marketplace.

About Aura Air:

Aura Air created the world's smartest data-driven air purification system, one that cleanses indoor air while vigilantly monitoring its quality in real-time. Aura Air's award-winning and patented technology filters and disinfects indoor air through a unique four-stage purification process that captures and kills 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, germs, and allergens. Founded in 2018, Aura Air is now helping to purify the air in homes, hospitals, schools, businesses, hotels, restaurants, buses, and nursing homes in more than 50 countries around the world. Aura is headquartered in Israel with global offices in the U.S. and India. For more information, visit www.auraair.io.

