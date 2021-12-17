Aura Air Named Entrepreneurial Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura Air , the air purification company offering solutions that make air clean and safe, announced that it has won the 2021 Entrepreneurial Company of the Year award by independent research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan.

The award recognizes Aura Air's excellence in the global indoor air quality monitoring industry to address evolving market trends and customer needs when it comes to budget-friendly and energy-efficient indoor air quality monitoring products. Aura Air's advanced purification technology detects, captures and kills 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, germs and allergens through a unique 4-stage purification process. Additionally, Aura's enterprise dashboard allows organizations to manage and monitor multiple devices at once and gather air quality insights in real time.

"We are proud to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan," said Roei Friedberg, CEO of Aura Americas. "As the workforce slowly returns to the office, we hope our solutions will help keep everyone safe and healthy and provide greater peace of mind."

In its analysis of Aura Air, Frost & Sullivan highlighted the company's forward-looking approach, elegant and technology-integrated products, and excellent implementation of its customer-centric strategy. Most notably, Aura Air was also found to destroy 99.99% of airborne SARS-CoV-2 including Delta variant particles within 60 minutes in a recent trial by Innovative Bioanalysis Laboratory.

According to Frost & Sullivan's Independent Equity Research Program, Aura Air is at the forefront of the rapidly growing Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market. It is being recognized for its unique technology that has been proven to be majorly successful in clinical trials and has received significant endorsements including the stamp of approval from the Israeli government.

Frost & Sullivan's Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award recognizes the best up-and-coming, potentially disruptive market participant. Frost & Sullivan applies a rigorous analytical process to evaluate multiple nominees for each award category before determining the final award recipient. The process involves a detailed evaluation of best practices criteria across two dimensions for each nominated company. Aura Air excels in many of the criteria in the indoor air quality monitoring space.

About Aura Air:

Aura Air created the world's smartest data driven air purification system, one that cleanses indoor air while vigilantly monitoring its quality in real-time. Aura Air's award winning and patented technology filters and disinfects indoor air through a unique four stage purification process that captures and kills 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, germs and allergens. In an independent clinical trial at Sheba Medical Center, a leading Israeli medical facility ( one of the top 10 hospitals in the world ), Aura Air successfully managed to filter and remove 99.9% of airborne coronavirus. Founded in 2017, Aura Air is now helping to purify the air in homes, hospitals, schools, businesses, hotels, restaurants, buses and nursing homes in more than 50 countries around the world. Aura is headquartered in Israel with global offices in the U.S. and India. For more information, visit www.auraair.io .

About Frost & Sullivan:

Frost & Sullivan is an American business consulting firm. It offers market research and analysis, growth strategy consulting, and corporate training. It has about 45 offices in the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe; the principal office is in Santa Clara, California.

