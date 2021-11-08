Aura Air Recognized as Real Estate Industry's Best Wellness Tech Innovation by Realcomm

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura Air , the air purification company offering solutions that make air clean and safe, today announced that it has won Realcomm's Digie Award for Best Tech Innovation Intelligent Buildings in the Wellness Tech category. Aura is being honored by Realcomm, the global real estate research and educational institution, for its smart air purification and monitoring system that offers air filtration at the edge for the connected building marketplace.

Aura Air's advanced purification technology detects, captures and kills 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, germs and allergens through a unique 4-stage purification process. Additionally, Aura's enterprise dashboard allows organizations to manage and monitor multiple devices at once and gather air quality insights in real time.

"We are proud to be recognized by Realcomm's Digie Awards for best wellness tech," said Roei Friedberg, CEO of Aura Americas. "As the workforce slowly returns to the office, we hope our solutions will help keep everyone safe and healthy and provide greater peace of mind."

Aura Air was found to destroy 99.99% of airborne SARS-CoV-2 including Delta variant particles within 60 minutes in a recent trial by Innovative Bioanalysis Laboratory.

Realcomm's Digie Awards recognize companies, real estate projects, technologies and people that go above and beyond to positively impact the real estate industry using technology, automation and innovation.

About Aura Air:

Aura Air created the world's smartest data driven air purification system, one that cleanses indoor air while vigilantly monitoring its quality in real-time. Aura Air's award winning and patented technology filters and disinfects indoor air through a unique four stage purification process that captures and kills 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, germs and allergens. In an independent clinical trial at Sheba Medical Center, a leading Israeli medical facility ( one of the top 10 hospitals in the world ), Aura Air successfully managed to filter and remove 99.9% of airborne coronavirus. Founded in 2017, Aura Air is now helping to purify the air in homes, hospitals, schools, businesses, hotels, restaurants, buses and nursing homes in more than 50 countries around the world. Aura is headquartered in Israel with global offices in the U.S. and India. For more information, visit www.auraair.io .

About Realcomm:

Realcomm Conference Group, LLC is a worldwide research and event company at the intersection of technology, innovation and real estate operations. Realcomm was founded with the goal of bringing industry leaders together to discuss, demonstrate, and debate the latest innovations to impact our industry. For 23 years, Realcomm has been presenting the Digie (short for Commercial Real Estate Digital Innovation) Awards to recognize those outstanding companies, real estate projects, technologies as well as the people who have gone "above and beyond" to positively impact our industry through the intelligent application of technology, automation and innovation.

