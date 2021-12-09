Aura Air Selected by Israeli Health and Education Ministries to Counter the Spread of COVID-19 in Schools

"Using Aura Air's innovative purification system to protect Israel's schoolchildren from COVID-19 is a matter of national urgency," said Aviad Shnaiderman, Co-founder & CEO of Aura Air. "We have been leading the charge for clean and safe air globally and are honored to now be selected for this pilot as the fight against COVID-19 continues."

Over 150 educational institutions across the world have partnered with Aura Air to protect the air in their classrooms.

Israel is internationally recognized as a world leader in fighting the spread of COVID-19, being the first country to fully vaccinate a majority of its citizens against the virus. By implementing Aura Air's smart air purification systems in classrooms they are helping reduce infection rates, and keeping children safe and healthy. The company's advanced data-driven technology makes it ideally suited for meeting all technological requirements for the pilot. Aura Air will be able to stock schools in a short period of time since it has an assembly facility in Israel.

In August 2019, Aura Air conducted an experiment at the general and oncological surgery department of the Chaim Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv, Israel. The purpose of the study was to rate Aura Air's abilities to clean and purify the air from the Coronavirus (IBV). The initial results were ground-breaking: 99.9% of the virus was targeted and purified. With the outbreak of COVID-19, the study's focus shifted toward the prevention of hospital-acquired infections. The company's latest trial results by Innovative Bioanalysis Laboratory in California, demonstrated that Aura's smart air purification system effectively destroys 99.99% of airborne SARS-CoV-2, including Delta variant particles, within only 60 minutes.

About Aura Air:

Aura Air created the world's smartest data-driven air purification system, one that cleanses indoor air while vigilantly monitoring its quality in real-time. Aura Air's award-winning and patented technology filters and disinfects indoor air through a unique four-stage purification process that captures and kills 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, germs, and allergens. Founded in 2018, Aura Air is now helping to purify the air in homes, hospitals, schools, businesses, hotels, restaurants, buses, and nursing homes in more than 50 countries around the world. Aura is headquartered in Israel with global offices in the U.S. and India. For more information, visit www.auraair.io .

