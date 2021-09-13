Aura Air Wins SmartBrief's "Innovation Award for the Business Traveler"

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura Air, the air purification company offering solutions that make air clean and safe, today announced that it has been named a recipient of the SmartBrief Innovation Awards for the Business Traveler for its powerful all-in-one air purification and quality intelligence system.

Aura Air was recognized for its uniqueness and value in the area of Health and Safety. The system was awarded SmartBrief's "Editor's Pick" for its benefits to hotels and ability to help boost hotel guests' confidence in the air quality of the rooms at a time when travelers are concerned about Coronavirus transmission.

"We are grateful to be recognized by SmartBrief for its Innovation Awards for the Business Traveler," said Roei Friedberg, CEO of Aura Americas. "As service and guest experience have transformed the past year, we take pride in helping travel and hospitality businesses adapt to the new normal and provide solutions that can help them offer their guests a healthy and safe experience."

Aura Air's advanced purification technology detects, captures and kills 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, germs and allergens through a unique 4-stage purification process. Additionally, Aura's enterprise dashboard allows hotel and business owners to manage and monitor multiple devices at once and gather air quality insights in real time.

The SmartBrief Innovation Awards recognize innovative new or updated products and services that exemplify adaptability and resilience in Business Intelligence, Travel Management, Safety and Health, In-flight Guest Experience and Hotel Guest Experience. A panel of judges evaluated each entrant on uniqueness in the market, ability to solve a problem and suitability for use.

About Aura Air:

Aura Air created the world's smartest data driven air purification system, one that cleanses indoor air while vigilantly monitoring its quality in real-time. Aura Air's award winning and patented technology filters and disinfects indoor air through a unique four stage purification process that captures and kills 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, germs and allergens. In an independent clinical trial at Sheba Medical Center, a leading Israeli medical facility (one of the top 10 hospitals in the world), Aura Air successfully managed to filter and remove 99.9% of airborne coronavirus. Founded in 2017, Aura Air is now helping to purify the air in homes, hospitals, schools, businesses, hotels, restaurants, buses and nursing homes in more than 50 countries around the world. Aura is headquartered in Israel with global offices in the U.S. and India. For more information, visit www.auraair.io.

About SmartBrief Innovation Awards:

SmartBrief is the leading digital media publisher of targeted business news and information by industry. By combining technology and editorial expertise, SmartBrief delivers the most relevant industry news – curated daily from thousands of sources – in partnership with leading trade associations, professional societies, nonprofits and corporations to nearly 7 million senior executives, thought leaders and industry professionals.

