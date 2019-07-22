Aura Announces Addition to Executive Leadership Team

Gray joins Aura with more than 15 years' experience driving talent strategy and people development for organizations. With a passion for executing people-related programs and processes, Gray will oversee the company's organizational evolution as Aura grows and strengthens its product portfolio.

"Jeanne's depth of experience and expertise building scalable people systems to support rapid growth makes her a terrific asset for Aura," said Aura Founder and CEO Hari Ravichandran. "She places great emphasis on building trust-based relationships across all levels and integrating talent, development, and culture to advance business strategy. Jeanne will be a wonderful champion of our people, our mission and our values."

For the past three years, Gray has overseen people operations at Massachusetts-based Decision Resources Group, a global data, analytics, and insights products and services company with more than 1,300 employees across 17 international locations.

"I'm excited to be part of a culture-centric company that works so diligently to put customers in control of their data," said Gray. "I look forward to working with the Aura team as we navigate our growth and continue developing comprehensive data security solutions that let our customers enjoy their digital life to the fullest."

Gray is a graduate of Stonehill College and holds a Master of Science in human resource management from Emmanuel College.

ABOUT AURA

Aura™ is a technology company dedicated to simplifying digital security for consumers. Committed to creating a unified platform of services, Aura uses adaptive technology to enable customers to manage disparate cybersecurity needs with ease. Innovative personal identity protection products such as Identity Guard and technology services including Intrusta antivirus are part of the Aura family. Trusted by more than 1 million customers, Aura is the digital halo that provides real-time peace of mind. For more information about Aura, visit: www.auracompany.com .

