Aura Announces Expansion of Leadership Team with CMO and CRO Hires

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura , a technology company dedicated to simplifying digital security for consumers, today announced the appointment of industry leaders Dafna Sarnoff as Chief Marketing Officer and Christopher Bray as Chief Revenue Officer. The added leadership positions follow a period of sustained growth for the company, through the acquisitions of Pango, FigLeaf and PrivacyMate earlier this year.

Dafna Sarnoff, Chief Marketing Officer Christopher Bray, Chief Revenue Officer

"I'm thrilled to welcome Dafna and Christopher to the Aura team as we enter this important phase for the business unifying Aura's premium identity, privacy, and security products," said Aura founder and CEO Hari Ravichandran. "Their respective experience and proven track records could not come at a better time as we focus on simplifying digital security to fulfill our vision of becoming the premier unified threat protection platform."

Dafna Sarnoff, Chief Marketing Officer

Sarnoff is an experienced tech marketer who will champion Aura's promise to make security simple. She will drive new and existing customer revenue growth with a best-in-class marketing and analytics team that will continually improve customer acquisition and retention metrics. Sarnoff will also spearhead Aura's brand development ensuring the customer is prioritized across product, design, and engineering.

Prior to joining Aura, Sarnoff was Chief Marketing Officer of Intersection and Senior Vice President of Marketing for Yodle, Inc., leading all marketing functions during times of significant growth and M&A activity. Sarnoff also held various senior marketing roles at American Express, including Vice President of Small Business Customer Acquisition where she led the launch of OPEN, The Small Business Network in all acquisition channels.



"I am so excited to join Aura and this impressive executive team," said Sarnoff. "Digital security is a particularly salient need for all of us at this moment in time. I look forward to building the Aura brand as a trusted and experienced service provider to consumers seeking digital protection and privacy."

Sarnoff holds a Master of Business Administration from Harvard University and a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics from Dartmouth College.

Christopher Bray, Chief Revenue Officer

Bray joins Aura with a proven track record of successfully growing B2B, B2C, B2B2C, Channel and SaaS security software businesses domestically and internationally. In his role, Bray will be responsible for the sustainable growth of the company by scaling and expanding Aura's go-to-market presence, and leading the sales, field marketing, partner engineering and revenue management teams.

Previously, Bray served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Consumer and Small Business at Cylance, successfully launching the world's first artificial intelligence powered anti-virus for consumers and small businesses. Prior to that, as Senior Vice President of Norton Field Sales and Marketing at Symantec, he drove acquisition and retention of key global accounts, including leading the sales function for Norton during the LifeLock acquisition and integration. He was also instrumental in scaling McAfee's consumer/small business unit to over $1B in revenues by pioneering disruptive go-to-market models and establishing the company as the market leader in key verticals including telecommunications companies (Telco's) and personal computer (PC) original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

"Aura has an incredible opportunity to redefine and disrupt the world of consumer security by creating new categories around privacy and identity, giving end-users real visibility and control as to how their digital data is used," said Bray. "I look forward to working with the rest of the leadership team to accelerate and scale this business."

Bray holds a Master of Business Administration from University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business, and a Bachelor of Arts from University of Texas at Austin.

For more information about Aura, visit www.aura.com.

ABOUT AURA

Aura™ is a technology company dedicated to simplifying digital security for consumers. Committed to creating a unified platform of services, Aura uses adaptive technology to enable customers to manage disparate cybersecurity needs with ease. Innovative personal identity protection and security products such as Identity Guard and Hotspot Shield, privacy products FigLeaf and PrivacyMate and technology services including Intrusta antivirus are part of the Aura family. Trusted by millions of customers, Aura is the digital halo that provides real-time peace of mind. For more information about Aura, visit www.auracompany.com .

FOLLOW AURA

Instagram: @AuraAllStars

Facebook: Aura Company

Twitter: @YourDigitalHalo

LinkedIn: Aura Company

SOURCE Aura

Related Links

http://www.aura.com

