Aura Appoints Akshay Patel As Chief Growth Officer

"I'm pleased to share that Akshay has joined the Aura family," said Aura Founder and CEO Hari Ravichandran . "His deep experience leveraging data to create and scale intelligent, consumer-friendly technology solutions will be a great asset for our business. We are thrilled to have him on board."

Patel joins Aura most recently from Jobcase, a 100-million-member social media platform dedicated to the future of work, where he served as general manager of employer solutions for small to midsized businesses. Jobcase, which leverages machine learning to optimize talent acquisition, is affiliated with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Computer Science

and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory.

"Cybercrime has emerged as one of the largest global threats with major financial and psychological implications," said Patel. "I am excited to join the Aura team as we work to put customers in control of their data, so they can enjoy their digital lives to the fullest."

An experienced entrepreneur and business executive, Patel was the founder and former CEO of LeadKarma, a digital marketplace that leveraged data science to match consumers with insurance agents and carriers. LeadKarma was acquired by BankRate in 2013.

Patel was also the co-founder and CEO of TapQuality, a technology-driven performance marketing company that connects homeowners with high-quality residential technology product and service businesses. As CEO of TapQuality, Patel built and operated fully integrated web properties designed to provide seamless, conversational, and transparent experiences for consumers and high lifetime-value programmatic customer acquisition for partner companies.

Patel holds a Bachelor of Science in bioengineering from the University of Pennsylvania and Master of Science in mechanical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

