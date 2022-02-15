Aura Appoints Jose Malpartida as Chief Product Officer

Working closely with Aura's best-in-class product management, design, innovation, and data analytics teams, Malpartida will focus on ensuring Aura's all-in-one intelligent safety app continues to deliver much-needed online protection for consumers. Aura's proactive and personalized approach to personal online safety puts the consumer first, detecting and responding to threats like fraud and malware before they have an impact.

"As our lives trend digital, the threats we face will continue to evolve and become increasingly complex. Our protections need to grow and expand to match the sophistication of the cybercriminals," said Kelly Merryman, president & COO of Aura. "Jose has unique and invaluable experience building, growing and managing products internationally in a world of constant technology innovation. Under his leadership, Aura's intelligent safety platform will continue to evolve along with the threats consumers are facing – providing them with the online protection they need."

"There has been incredible momentum from the entire Aura team as they continue to deliver on their mission of making the internet safer for everyone," said Malpartida. "I see this as a pivotal time for Aura to continue to build and innovate on the solid foundation they have today. Together, we will deliver intelligent safety experiences for consumers."

As chief product officer at Bond, Malpartida was responsible for the product management, experience design, business analytics, customer success and international expansion functions of the company. He previously served as director of product management at Wayfair, and before that launched and operated Amazon's Marketplace and Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) in Mexico.

Malpartida has an MBA from Dartmouth's Tuck School of Business and Bachelor of Science in Industrial & Systems Engineering from the University of Florida.

About Aura

Aura, the leader in intelligent safety solutions, provides all-in-one digital protection for consumers. We understand that the online safety needs of each individual are unique and require a personalized solution. By bringing together security, privacy and parental controls on an intelligent platform, Aura makes adaptive and proactive digital safety accessible to everyone. Visit www.aura.com .

