Aura Cacia Announces Biennial Grants Uplifting Women and Girls in Crisis

Aura Cacia Positive Change Project's 2024 grant recipients provide support services to women and girls facing significant barriers to stability and self-sufficiency

NORWAY, Iowa, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura Cacia, a leader in sustainably sourced essential and skin care oils, today announced three recipients of a cumulative $200,000 in grants from the Aura Cacia Positive Change Project to help empower and enrich the lives of women and girls in communities across the U.S.

Since its inception in 2016, the Aura Cacia Positive Change Project has provided grants to organizations that help equip women and girls with the resources necessary to further their commitment to live more purposeful lives. Recognizing that systemic barriers like generational poverty, a criminal justice-involved background, and lack of access to education or safe housing requires long-term commitment, the Aura Cacia Positive Change Project will shift from an annual to biennial cycle this year to maximize the impact of grant funding and offer longer term support for its partners.

"According to the U.S. Census Bureau, women continue to experience higher poverty rates than men," says Somer Marshall, Director of Marketing at Aura Cacia. "In times of crisis, women and girls in marginalized communities bear a heavy burden. The Aura Cacia Positive Change Project directly funds solutions that address the unique social and economic challenges they face to build more equitable and resilient communities."

This year, Aura Cacia's domestic giving fund selected organizations that offer women and girls essential needs like safe housing, transportation, reentry services, higher education and more.

The 2024 Aura Cacia Positive Change Project recipients include:

Calvary Women's Services – a Washington, D.C. organization providing safe housing and other essential programs to women experiencing homelessness and domestic violence. Its New Foundations program will receive a $75,000 grant from the Aura Cacia Positive Change Project in 2024 to help bring safety and supportive resources to women fleeing domestic violence as they work toward financial stability and independence.

"It's wonderful to have a likeminded partner and thoughtful support through Aura Cacia," said Kris Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Calvary Women's Services. "This grant will enable us to continue meeting the needs of women in our housing, health, education and employment programs so they can achieve their goals and end their homelessness for good."

The Aura Cacia Positive Change Project has granted over $1.3MM to frontline organizations since its origin and is part of Frontier Co-op's extensive charitable giving.

To learn more about the Aura Cacia Positive Change Project, visit www.auracacia.com/positive-change-project.

