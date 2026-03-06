Aura Cacia Positive Change Project Celebrates a Decade of Supporting Services for Women and Girls Across the U.S. and Canada

The 10th anniversary coincides with International Women's Day and will be accompanied by $200,000 in grant funding to community organizations promoting positive change in women's lives.

NORWAY, Iowa, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura Cacia, a leader in sustainably sourced essential and skin care oils, is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its Aura Cacia Positive Change Project on International Women's Day. To celebrate, the brand today announced the four nonprofit partners that will receive a collective $200,000 in grant funding to advance opportunity, safety, and economic stability for women and girls across the United States as part of their two-year grant cycle.

In communities everywhere, women of courage and determination are working to better their lives despite overwhelming challenges. Inspired by their resilience, Aura Cacia created the Positive Change Project in 2016 to provide meaningful financial support to organizations helping women and girls facing difficult life situations as they make transformational improvements in their lives.

Over the past decade, the initiative has contributed more than $1.5 million to 29 organizations across the US and Canada. The program is designed to support organizations helping women and girls to become more stable and self-sufficient, strengthen their confidence and self-respect, expand access to health and wellness resources, and create opportunities for women to help shape curriculum, mentorship and programming for others in their communities.

"At Aura Cacia, we're inspired by the power of positive change, so when we launched the Positive Change Project ten years ago, our goal was to support organizations that enrich the lives of women and girls every day," said Somer Marshall, Senior Director of Marketing at Aura Cacia. "On International Women's Day, we are proud to celebrate a decade of impact by continuing to invest in organizations that reinforce confidence, expand opportunity and help create lasting, transformational change at the community level."

This year's grantees were selected for their comprehensive and community-rooted approaches to supporting women and girls. The 2026 Aura Cacia Positive Change Project recipients include:

Agape Youth & Family Center provides year-round academic support, enrichment, and family services to underserved girls in northwest Atlanta. Through tutoring, mentoring, social-emotional learning, and post-secondary guidance, Agape helps girls build the skills and confidence to graduate high school and pursue meaningful futures. The Aura Cacia Positive Change Project grant will help serve 88 girls in K–12 programs and 15 young women in post-secondary guidance each year, helping break cycles of generational poverty and strengthen communities.

Calvary Women's Services supports women experiencing homelessness in Washington, DC, through housing, education, and employment programs. Serving more than 250 women annually, Calvary combines transitional and permanent housing with personalized case management to promote stability and financial independence. Support from the Aura Cacia Positive Change Project advances Calvary's Women's Economic Empowerment Program, providing rental assistance, job placement, financial literacy, and flexible funding to help women secure employment, maintain safe housing, and rebuild their lives.

Mosaic Georgia provides safety, healing, and justice for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence in Lawrenceville, Georgia, serving more than 3,200 people each year. Through trauma-informed mental health services and free civil legal advocacy, survivors regain stability and confidence. Support from the Aura Cacia Positive Change Project enables Mosaic's Legal Empowerment & Healing Pathways project to deliver protective orders, family law support, counseling, peer groups, and holistic healing services to more than 900 women and adolescent girls annually.

Pawsperity supports women in the Kansas City area—many of them single mothers—through the nation's only nonprofit dog grooming school of its kind, along with life skills training and wraparound support. Participants build technical skills, financial literacy, and confidence while strengthening family stability. With support from the Aura Cacia Positive Change Project, Pawsperity helps women overcome systemic barriers, pursue meaningful careers, and create brighter futures for themselves and their children.

"The Aura Cacia Positive Change Project has played a significant role in the success of Calvary Women's Services' programs, supporting the growth of critical services, including the opening of our New Foundations program for survivors of domestic violence," said Lisa Buchs, Senior Director of Institutional Partnerships at Calvary Women's Services. "Right now, in Washington, DC, more women than ever before are facing economic hardship, trauma, and struggling to overcome barriers that threaten their stability. Through this grant, Calvary will continue to serve hundreds of women in our city and offer lifesaving, transformative services."

The Aura Cacia Positive Change Project is part of Frontier Co-op's extensive charitable giving. To learn more about the Aura Cacia Positive Change Project, visit www.auracacia.com/positive-change-project.

