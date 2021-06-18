AURA Devices Celebrating Pride Month with a Unique Limited Edition AURA Strap

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To support Pride Month and every unique person, AURA Devices announces a limited pride edition of AURA Strap. Consumers have an opportunity to order a particular version of AURA Strap in rainbow color during June.

Part of the income from AURA Straps Pride Edition sales will be donated to support the uplifting and connection of the LGBTQ+ youth community around the globe. The company understands how important it is today to stay connected and not to feel lonely and abandoned.

AURA Strap Pride Edition

AURA Strap is an intelligent accessory for Apple Watch that can monitor additional parameters and improve users' health. The Strap monitors body composition (fat/muscle percentage) and hydration levels, tracks fitness/diet progress and provides personalized insights with the help of bioimpedance technology.

The smart Strap is made of nylon and has velcro on both sides to adjust the accessory to the wearer's wrist. The Pride version is available for purchase on the company's website for $119.

AURA Devices website: https://pride.auradevices.io

AURA Strap Design and Specs

AURA Strap designed in original rainbow colors to support the LGBTQ+ movement;

Transfers results to the Watch via ultrasound interface, which is much more energy-efficient than other wireless interfaces;

Connects to the Watch with a standard Apple Watch connector;

Works up to 6 months on a single battery and has the exact waterproof specifications as the Watch;

Syncs with Apple HealthKit or your favorite fitness app.

