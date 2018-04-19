Aura Frames Announces Quartz Smart Photo Frame

Stunningly clear display that presents photos in vibrant clarity

"We know each home has its own unique style, and we want to make sure we can offer a frame to match," said Jonathan Harris, President of Aura Frames. "Based on feedback from our customers, the logical next step was to expand our premium line-up to include this amazing Quartz design — a design which seamlessly and elegantly blends with the decor of any room without overpowering."

In addition to Quartz, Aura Frames announced two software updates to the app:

Multi-frame support : Simply choose any of the photos from your phone you want to share, then choose which frame (or frames) you want them to in and instantly, they will appear.

: Simply choose any of the photos from your phone you want to share, then choose which frame (or frames) you want them to in and instantly, they will appear. Gifting: Just in time for Mother's Day, users can set up the frame to connect to Mom's WiFi and preload those photos you wish to share on her frame, so all she'll need to do is plug it in and the happiness will be delivered.

"When we first started working on Aura Frames, we wanted to build a product that would bring delight and happiness to families, that could seamlessly bring photos from your phone into your home and the homes of your loved ones. So we spent years infusing thoughtfully designed hardware with modern technology and software to create a beautiful and elegant frame that you'd be proud to display in the place nearest and dearest to you. With our new Quartz frame and app updates, we've taken a step closer towards perfecting the perfect showcase for your timeless memories," said Harris.

Aura Frames is creating a new category in the smart frame business by delivering a frame powered by machine learning, designed by some of the top, most creative engineers in the world and connected to an app that allows friends and family to instantly send new and existing memories directly to the frame, anywhere, at any time. Aura Frames delivers where all other picture frames fall short: delivering happiness every day.

The Quartz frame can be ordered today at https://giveaura.com for a Mother's Day special price of $349.

ABOUT AURA

Aura Frames is an innovator in the smart home decor category. By marrying high-end design with cutting-edge technology, Aura's smart frame will fundamentally change the way you experience photography by magically gathering photos that you care about from your family and displaying them in beautiful frames. For more information, visit https://auraframes.com.

