Aura Names Chief Product and AI Officers to Scale Agentic AI and Reinvent Proactive Online Protection

BOSTON, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura, a leading AI-powered online safety solution for individuals and families, today announced the appointments of Adam Medros as Chief Product Officer (CPO) and Viksit Gaur as Chief AI Officer (CAIO). These additions to Aura's executive team signal a bold investment in global leadership, product excellence and advanced AI to scale its platform and fuel growth worldwide.

Viksit Gaur Adam Medros

With the appointment of these two leaders, Aura will accelerate its development and implementation of an agentic intelligence layer that breaks down digital silos across a user's digital life– whether at home, work, and school– to synthesize user activity and apply a layer of contextual reasoning that can identify threats to safety and wellbeing more accurately.

Cyber risk is no longer confined to a single device or location. The boundaries between work, school and personal digital networks have completely dissolved, replaced by a constantly shifting digital environment where devices are ubiquitous and users are always-on. However, despite this fundamental shift, cybersecurity solutions remain fragmented across industries, leaving critical gaps at the borders of these environments— gaps that increasingly sophisticated AI-driven threats are able to exploit.

"Aura's vision is to empower communities with lifetime digital protection for everything that matters most, managed by agentic intelligence that fortifies protection, enhances accuracy and reduces friction for every individual we secure," said Ravichandran. "With Adam and Viksit on board, we are rapidly advancing our agentic AI platform and deploying these cutting-edge services in ways that will redefine expectations for the online safety industry."

Viksit Gaur joins Aura as Chief AI Officer, overseeing the expansion of the Aura Intelligence platform to deliver agent-led security and wellbeing monitoring, which continuously analyzes patterns in online activity to identify activity that could signify threats to online safety and behavioral shifts that may signal changes to overall wellbeing. Gaur will report to Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Rekha Singh.

Adam Medros joins Aura as Chief Product Officer, where he will lead the company's global product strategy, design and user experience. He brings decades of experience building and scaling consumer technology platforms across travel, education, and marketplace and subscription businesses. He will focus on integrating the new, AI powered features being developed by Gaur and team, as well as identifying new opportunities to bring these protections to market– across consumer, employer, enterprise and school channels. Medros will report to Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hari Ravichandran.

Aura is built as an AI-centric platform. These appointments build upon that foundation to unleash the full potential of Aura Intelligence and scale these innovations globally– bringing Aura's vision of continuous, connected intelligence to reality.

About Viksit Gaur

An engineer and entrepreneur, Gaur operates at the intersection of product and AI, with nearly two decades of experience building teams and delivering machine learning– driven products across consumer tech and enterprise SaaS. He previously led Applied AI and Dropbox Labs at Dropbox, bringing machine learning into core product experiences and new product development. He also founded Myra Labs, an enterprise AI automation platform, where he built and deployed large-scale machine learning systems for major organizations.

Prior to Aura, Gaur led the successful acquisition of his second startup and advised technology companies on applied AI, LLM product development, and AI strategy.

He holds an M.S. in Computer Science from Yale University, where his research focused on machine learning for humanoid robotics, and a B.S. in Computer Science from the National Institute of Engineering, India.

About Adam Medros

Prior to joining Aura, Medros served as Chief Executive Officer of Spark Networks, a global online dating portfolio including Jdate, among others. Recruited to lead a turnaround, he developed a unified modern platform, refreshed legacy brands, built an in-house engineering organization, and drove measurable gains in engagement across the portfolio.

Medros previously served as COO at Embark Veterinary, leading Product, Engineering, Marketing, and Sales, and as President and co-CEO of edX, where he expanded the product portfolio, grew monetization by over 40%, and co-led its $800 million sale to 2U.

He also spent 13 years at TripAdvisor as Senior Vice President, Global Product, helping scale the company into a global platform with hundreds of millions of users across dozens of markets and languages. Medros holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor's degree from Dartmouth College.

About Aura

Aura is an award winning online safety solution for individuals and families. Whether you're protecting yourself, your kids, or your aging loved ones, Aura meets your needs at every stage of life. From real-time threat detection and scam alerts to tools that help parents protect their kids from predators, cyberbullying, and tech-driven mental health risks, Aura empowers families to thrive in the digital world. Learn more at aura.com.

SOURCE Aura