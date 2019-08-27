Aura Supports Local Education by Partnering with DonorsChoose.org

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura , a unified threat protection platform committed to making digital security simple for everyone, announced today its partnership with DonorsChoose.org , a not-for-profit organization dedicated to ensuring students in every community have the tools and experiences they need for a great education. DonorsChoose.org is a website where public school teachers from across the country request much-needed materials and experiences for their students, and donors can choose the individual classroom projects they want to support.

To inaugurate the partnership and introduce Aura's new corporate social responsibility and giving program focused on education, every Aura employee is being provided a $50 gift card to support a back-to-school initiative of their choosing. Funding local classroom projects will empower Aura employees to select projects in their communities that will enable students to start the academic year properly.

"For almost 20 years, DonorsChoose.org has been at the forefront of helping teachers and students all over the U.S. bring their classroom dreams to life," said Aura founder and CEO Hari Ravichandran . "Aura is proud to partner with DonorsChoose.org to leverage technology in a way that meaningfully impacts classrooms as students and teachers get ready for the academic year."

"We're thrilled that Aura is empowering every employee to support a classroom this back-to-school season," said Janelle Lin, senior vice president, partnerships and business development, DonorsChoose.org . "Students and teachers across the country will start the school year with resources they need to thrive, thanks to this gift."

Aura employs approximately 300 individuals across the United States with offices in Massachusetts, Virginia, New Mexico, and Illinois.

ABOUT AURA

Aura™ is a technology company dedicated to simplifying digital security for consumers. Committed to creating a unified platform of services, Aura uses adaptive technology to enable customers to manage disparate cybersecurity needs with ease. Innovative personal identity protection products such as Identity Guard and technology services including Intrusta antivirus are part of the Aura family. Trusted by more than 1 million customers, Aura is the digital halo that provides real-time peace of mind. For more information about Aura, visit: www.auracompany.com .

About DonorsChoose.org

DonorsChoose.org is the leading platform for giving to public schools. Teachers across America use the site to create projects requesting resources their students need, and donors give to the projects that inspire them. Since its founding by a Bronx teacher in 2000, more than 3.5 million people and partners have given $850 million to projects reaching 35 million students. Unique among education funding platforms, the DonorsChoose.org team vets each project request and ships resources directly to the school. Every donor receives photos of their project in action, thank-yous from the classroom, and a cost report showing how every dollar was spent. DonorsChoose.org was the first charity to make the top 10 on Fast Company's list of the Most Innovative Companies in the World. Visit www.donorschoose.org to learn more.

