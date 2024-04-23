Aura unveils its 'Digital Dilemmas and Cyber Culture: 2024 Report,' revealing a range of online behaviors among Americans

The report contains findings from three categories; password predicaments and digital declutter, scam scaries and hack horrors, and dating app disasters.

Here are some of the findings:

Password Predicaments & Digital Declutter

Some generations prefer to keep their password management the same as their device homescreens, messy. While 95% of Americans have a system to manage their passwords, shockingly only 6% utilize password managers, leaving the vast majority potentially vulnerable to security breaches. Alarmingly, about a quarter of Americans (24%) admit to using the same passwords across multiple accounts, posing significant security risks in an era of increasing cyber threats.

When it comes to digital decluttering, a concerning trend emerges as only 29% of Americans regularly delete unused apps from their smartphones each month, raising concerns about digital hygiene and security risks associated with neglected applications.

a concerning trend emerges as only 29% of Americans regularly delete unused apps from their smartphones each month, raising concerns about digital hygiene and security risks associated with neglected applications. There's a clear generational divide , as Baby Boomers and Gen Z exhibit starkly different approaches to password management, with nearly half of Baby Boomers (47%) resorting to pen-and-paper methods, with only 26% of Gen Z doing the same.

, as Baby Boomers and Gen Z exhibit starkly different approaches to password management, with nearly half of Baby Boomers (47%) resorting to pen-and-paper methods, with only 26% of Gen Z doing the same. Over half of Gen Z (52%) is relying solely on memory to track their passwords, showcasing a clear gap in digital security practices.

Scam Scaries and Hack Horrors

Americans can't escape online concerns, from social media hacks to stolen social security numbers. Over half of Americans (58%) fear having their social media accounts hacked, while concerns about having their own explicit material (photos, videos, texts, etc.) leaked lags behind at only 46%. Americans leave all of their worries for their email accounts, as nearly three-quarters (72%) are concerned about having their password compromised, highlighting the pivotal role of email as a gateway to personal and professional data.

The subject of financial security raised significant apprehension, with 80% of Gen Xers expressing concerns about credit card hacks. This demographic's heightened awareness reflects the growing prevalence of financial cyber crimes targeting middle-aged individuals.

raised significant apprehension, with 80% of Gen Xers expressing concerns about credit card hacks. This demographic's heightened awareness reflects the growing prevalence of financial cyber crimes targeting middle-aged individuals. Women aged 65 and above (59%) demonstrate greater apprehension about social media account hacking compared to their male counterparts in the same age group (40%), emphasizing the need for various approaches to digital security awareness.

Digital Dating Detox

Eat, Sleep, Delete, Repeat: Americans are deleting their exes out of their lives sooner than you'd think, as almost half (45%) are deleting their ex from their contacts within three months of a breakup. Surprisingly, about half of Americans who regularly delete unused apps (53%) are removing dating apps from their phones within the first three months of entering a new relationship. This trend suggests a shift towards commitment and exclusivity in digital dating practices.

Americans are practicing the post-breakup social media cleanup, as nearly half (49%) of who regularly delete unused apps, are removing photos of their exes from their social media platforms within three months of a breakup. This trend reflects a conscious effort to curate online identities and protect personal narratives in the digital realm.

Aura's commitment to protecting all generations

At every age, it's important to stay safe from online threats like password breaches, online dating, scams, hacks, and everything else that puts you at risk. Aura provides a complimentary online safety resource center open to all, not just Aura customers. This platform delivers clear, step-by-step guidance to tackle online crimes effectively. Visitors can receive assistance through AI-driven chat tools, offering customized action plans tailored to individual needs. Additionally, Aura's expert White Glove Resolution Team is available to provide personalized support as required to those that need it. To access the resource center, visit aura.com/helpme today.

For additional information on Aura's "Digital Dilemmas and Cyber Culture Report: 2024", please contact [email protected] and read the full findings here.

ABOUT AURA

Aura is one of the fastest growing online safety solutions for individuals and families. Whether you're protecting yourself, your kids, or your aging loved ones, Aura can meet your needs at every stage of life. Customers trust Aura's simple interface to effortlessly safeguard the things they care about most. Through real-time monitoring and alerts, Aura helps detect and mitigate emerging online threats, such as scams, predators and cyberbullying. To discover how Aura is reshaping online safety for people everywhere, visit www.aura.com.

Harris Poll Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Aura from March 26 - 28, 2024 among 2,099 adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.5 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact [email protected] .

SOURCE Aura