Aura Unveils Special Edition Connected Frame with Designer Michael Aram

Aura and Michael Aram have partnered to create an exclusive, first-of-its-kind frame, blending craftsmanship with innovation in honor of Bloomingdale's 150th anniversary

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura, the WiFi-connected picture frame that allows you to effortlessly share and display photos at home, introduces the Aura ✕ Michael Aram Heart Digital Photo Frame : a one-of-a-kind connected frame featuring the award-winning American Armenian artist's signature handcrafted heart motif. The special edition frame combines heritage design with modern technology for a truly unique tabletop frame, available exclusively at Bloomingdale 's as part of their 150th anniversary celebration.

"We partnered with Michael Aram to create an exclusive, first-of-its-kind interpretation on one of his most iconic frame designs as a way to celebrate the gift of love and connection this holiday season," said Scott Chapps, Aura Chief Creative Officer. "The frame blends together timeless craftsmanship with intelligent technology to deliver a home decor product that beautifully displays life's best moments."

Joining the Aura Editions collection alongside the Smith frame, the Aura ✕ Michael Aram connected frame features 30 individually hand-drawn hearts, each uniquely forged into the frame's silver-plated bezel. The special edition frame is part of Aura's photo sharing network, with design details that celebrate life's best moments:

9.7" 2K display with a 2048 x 1536 screen resolution

Simple set-up on WiFi, free unlimited cloud storage

Easily add photos and videos from anywhere using the Aura app

Dual orientation with the ability to place the frame in either portrait or landscape for the perfect fit no matter where it's displayed

Built-in sensors that automatically adjust the screen's brightness to match the room's lighting, including shutting the frame off at night

An interactive touch bar to swipe through photos, view details, and more - all while leaving your screen free from fingerprints

Regular app and frame updates include smart cropping for optimized photo placement, automatic curation of images in your slideshow, an in-app scanner to add your oldest memories to your frame, and a Colorizer feature within the app to instantly transform black-and-white images in an instant

Built-in speaker allows you to enjoy the audio from all your favorite videos

Custom Aura ✕ Michael Aram packaging along with the ability to pre-load a frame with photos and a personalized message for easy, thoughtful gift-giving

The Aura ✕ Michael Aram Frame is available at Bloomingdales and Bloomingdales.com for $399 while supplies last. Visit auraframes.com to learn more about the Aura ✕ Michael Aram frame.

Aura created a new kind of connected photo frame by making it social, powered by an invite-only group of friends and family using the Aura app. Aura frames create space at home to share, collect, and appreciate our photos – connect via WiFi, easily add photos and videos using the app, premium design, and with free, unlimited cloud storage. Customers love Aura as a way to bring photos back into their homes, gift frames to others, and invite friends and family to share millions of photos added in the app every day. Aura is headquartered in New York and available in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, and Germany.

Michael Aram is an American born designer of beautiful and distinctive objects for the home. After taking what would later be a life-altering trip to India in 1989 where he discovered rich metalworking traditions, Aram turned his artistic vision towards craft based design, setting up a home and workshop in New Delhi. Although most recognized for his signature metal gift and tabletop offerings, he also designs furniture, lighting, home fragrance, textiles, and porcelain. Aram splits his time between his workshop in India and his New York City studio. Michael Aram's unique furnishings are sold at the Flagship location at 136 West 18th Street in New York City and in over 50 countries through fine department stores and specialty retailers. For more information, please visit www.michaelaram.com .

