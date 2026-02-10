Aurachain and Best Innovation Group Launch Fraud.Watch for Shared Fraud Defense

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As fraud grows more coordinated and technologically sophisticated, credit unions and community banks face an urgent challenge: defending against networked threats with isolated tools.

Aurachain, an agentic orchestration and compliance platform trusted by regulated institutions globally, today announced a strategic partnership with Best Innovation Group (BIG) to launch Fraud.Watch - the financial industry's only governed intelligence layer designed to support shared, real-time fraud defense.

The platform introduces a new operating model for community financial institutions: secure collaboration without loss of control.

Through a governed network architecture, participating institutions can share anonymized intelligence, identify emerging fraud patterns earlier, and coordinate response strategies while maintaining full auditability, regulatory alignment, and data governance.

At a time when U.S. fraud losses exceed $10 billion annually, with smaller institutions disproportionately targeted, the ability to move from fragmented detection to collective defense is becoming a strategic necessity.

"Fraud has evolved into an ecosystem-level threat. Defending against it requires the same level of coordination," said John Best, CEO of Best Innovation Group. "Fraud.Watch enables institutions to collaborate securely within a governed framework, strengthening resilience without introducing operational risk."

Unlike traditional information-sharing approaches that often lack structure or oversight, Fraud.Watch embeds governance directly into intelligence exchange, creating a trusted environment for institutional collaboration.

Built on Aurachain's enterprise orchestration infrastructure, the platform delivers agentic workflows, integrated case management, predictive analytics, and audit-ready controls, allowing institutions to operationalize shared intelligence rather than merely observe it.

"Fraud is no longer an institutional problem; it is systemic," said Adela Wiener, Founder and CEO of Aurachain. "By establishing a governed intelligence layer, we are enabling financial institutions to act collectively while preserving the control, compliance, and transparency regulators expect."

The initiative launches with an initial cohort of U.S. credit unions participating in a structured pilot program that will help define data standards, intelligence workflows, and operational models ahead of broader, large-scale deployment.

The long-term vision is to create a federated intelligence network capable of significantly reducing fraud exposure across the community banking sector while generating actionable regulatory and risk insights.

By introducing governance into network-based defense, Aurachain and BIG aim to establish a new security paradigm for community finance, one where collaboration becomes a strategic advantage rather than a regulatory concern.

About Aurachain

Aurachain is an AI driven orchestration and compliance platform enabling financial institutions, governments, and regulated industries to digitize complex workflows, with full governance and auditability. Aurachain operates globally across banking, financial services, and public sector ecosystems. More information at www.aurachain.com

About Best Innovation Group

Best Innovation Group (BIG), founded in 2014, is a fintech innovation firm serving credit unions and community banks. BIG helps institutions stay ahead of the curve through insight, strategy, and execution in AI, data analytics, cybersecurity, and mergers. Through advisory, research, and initiatives like the Innovation Club, BIG turns innovation into member impact. Visit www.big-fintech.com

