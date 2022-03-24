Aurachain enters North American market following successful low-code platform implementations in Europe and the GCC

PALO ALTO, Calif. and ZURICH, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurachain, the low-code software development platform, will enter the North American market after gaining significant traction in Europe and the GCC. Aurachain's low-code platform, which enables enterprise organizations to rapidly build and launch process and distributed ledger applications, is widely used in multiple sectors, with a focus in financial services.

The low-code application platform offered by Aurachain is specifically designed to scale in both cloud and on premise environments and provides enterprise organizations with an intuitive and collaborative experience when developing new software applications. Strategic deployment of low-code technology can help companies fast-track critical solutions to the business and reduce time to market for new product offerings. The impact low-code technology is having globally is reflected in analyst predictions, as Gartner claims it will dominate the future software development landscape.

Governments and major international banks alike have successfully implemented Aurachain's low-code platform to accelerate critical transformation and process automation projects. For example, the platform was used by a national government to deliver a fully digital job retention scheme in under 10 days at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The platform is widely acclaimed for supporting the digital transformation journey of leading banks, including complex implementations to support the onboarding of corporate clients, fast-track the origination of various banking products and deliver integrated incident management solutions that monitors and maintains ATM and POS fleets.

Adela Wiener, CEO of Aurachain, commented: "Expansion into the North American market has always been a goal for our company, and we are now in a position to fulfil that ambition. Significant traction for our low-code platform in both Europe and the Gulf region has led to a series of successful projects with enterprise-level clients, and we feel that now is the perfect time to carry the momentum forward into a new market. Our launch in North America comes at a time when digital transformation projects are on the rise, but the skills to deliver are in short supply, so we are excited to bring Aurachain into the conversation as the most intuitive low-code platform for enterprises to accelerate process app development."

The business operations are centred in Palo Alto, CA, with initial go-to-market focus on both East and West coast.

Aurachain empowers organizations to rapidly build digital process applications through a powerful low-code platform. Streamlined workflows and exceptional interfaces directly capture the expertise of subject matter experts, business analysts, and professional developers to deliver real business value from day one. Enterprise organizations use Aurachain to reduce development timelines, optimize business operations, and accelerate innovation.

