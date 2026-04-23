Aurachain Expands Fraud.Watch Credit Union Network Through Partnership with CU*SOUTH

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurachain, the AI orchestration platform for regulated industries, today announced a strategic partnership with CU*SOUTH, a leading credit union service organization (CUSO), to expand the reach of its Fraud.Watch network across North America.

Build on fraud.watch

Through this partnership, CU*SOUTH will introduce Fraud.Watch to its network of credit unions, enabling broader access to a coordinated, real-time fraud intelligence ecosystem. The collaboration reflects a growing shift in the market: financial institutions are moving from isolated fraud detection to collective, network-driven defense models, where speed, coordination, and shared intelligence are critical.

Fraud.Watch is Aurachain's governed intelligence layer for the financial sector, allowing institutions to share anonymized fraud signals, detect emerging threats earlier, and coordinate responses in real time, all within a framework designed for full auditability and regulatory alignment. As more institutions join, the network becomes exponentially more effective, creating a compounding advantage for participants.

"The institutions joining Fraud.Watch today are not simply adopting a tool; they are becoming part of a network that redefines how fraud defense operates in community finance," said Jonathan Wiener, VP of North American Operations and Co-Founder of Aurachain. "Our partnership with CU*SOUTH significantly accelerates our ability to reach credit unions at scale, reinforcing the network effect that sits at the core of Fraud.Watch."

Unlike traditional information-sharing approaches, which are often fragmented and lack governance, Fraud.Watch embeds structured collaboration directly into operational workflows. Built on Aurachain's enterprise orchestration infrastructure, the platform combines agentic workflows, embedded compliance, audit-ready controls, and predictive analytics, enabling institutions to act on shared intelligence, not just observe it.

"CU*SOUTH exists to help credit unions grow and compete, and today that includes access to coordinated fraud defense capabilities that were previously out of reach for many institutions," said Danny Phillips, SVP of Client Experience at CU*SOUTH. "Fraud.Watch aligns naturally with the cooperative model of credit unions, and we are excited to bring this capability to our network."

In addition to Fraud.Watch, CU*SOUTH will provide its credit union clients with access to Aurachain-agentic orchestration solutions integrated with CU*BASE. This enables institutions to streamline operations, reduce manual workflows, and accelerate digital transformation, without replacing their existing core systems.

About Fraud.Watch

Fraud.Watch is Aurachain's governed intelligence layer for real-time, collaborative fraud defense in community finance. The platform enables institutions to share anonymized signals, coordinate responses, and operationalize collective intelligence within a secure, compliant, and fully auditable environment.More information at www.fraud.watch

About CU*SOUTH

CU*SOUTH is a 100% credit union-owned CUSO dedicated to helping credit unions grow and compete. The company provides core software solutions, essential services, and collaborative partnerships to support strategic growth and community impact. CUSOUTH is part of the cuasterisk.com network of CUSOs. More information at cusouth.com

About Aurachain

Aurachain is an AI-driven orchestration and compliance platform enabling financial institutions, governments, and regulated industries to digitize and automate complex workflows with full governance and auditability. Aurachain operates globally across banking, financial services, and public sector ecosystems. More information at www.aurachain.com

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SOURCE Aurachain