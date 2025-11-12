Auradine Advances Teraflux™ BTC Mining Product Portfolio, Delivering Category-Leading Energy Efficiency at 9.8 J/TH with Breakthrough TCO

Powered by Auradine's third-generation ASIC and FluxVision™ software suite, the new Teraflux™ systems set a new benchmark for efficiency, reliability, and operational ease.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Auradine, Inc., announced its next-generation Teraflux™ Bitcoin mining systems, achieving an exceptional 9.8 J/TH. The Teraflux™ platform represents Auradine's continued leadership in U.S.-based innovation, delivering superior build quality, intelligent software management, and world-class support that minimizes total cost of ownership (TCO) along with its breakthrough EnergyTune™ capability.

Engineered in the U.S. with premium components and backed by responsive, U.S.-based support, the new Teraflux™ lineup delivers unmatched uptime, scalability, and serviceability for data center-scale mining operations. At a time when many miners face rising power costs, heat challenges, overseas shipping delays, and unreliable equipment, Auradine provides a trusted, high-efficiency alternative designed to keep fleets operating at peak performance.

The Teraflux™ series delivers high-efficiency performance across air, hydro, and immersion cooling options, giving operators flexibility without compromising power or reliability:

Cooling Mode ‌ Air ‌ Hydro ‌ Immersion ‌ Normal J/TH (TH/s) 11 (310) 11 (900) 10.7 (360) Eco J/TH (TH/s) 10.3 (240) 9.8 (600) 9.8 (240)

Auradine is also announcing its FluxVision™ fleet managementmobile app, available on the App Store and Google Play soon. This provides operators real-time visibility and adaptive fleet control, providing stakeholders with at-a-glance fleet metrics from the palm of their hand. The broader FluxVision™ software suite serves as a centralized command center for fleet optimization, offering dynamic hash and power management, automated curtailment scheduling, secure pool configurations, and one-click fleet-wide updates. Backed by cloud scalability and the intuitive FluxVision™ dashboard, it delivers seamless deployment, instant insight, and precise operational control across the Teraflux™ ecosystem.

Superior Total Cost of Ownership

Engineered for Maximum Uptime: Built for relentless operation in extreme temperature conditions, delivering continuous performance with minimal reboots and enhanced efficiency through EnergyTune™ power optimization.





Unmatched Customer Support: 24/7 technical support, proactive monitoring, and predictive maintenance from U.S.-based experts.





High Resiliency: SMART (Scalable Miner Architecture for Resilience and Fault Tolerance) hashboard design allows continued operation even with multiple chip failures, reducing downtime and repair costs.





Zero-Touch, Fast Onboarding: Preconfigured units with unique digital IDs for effortless setup and asset tracking.





Preconfigured units with unique digital IDs for effortless setup and asset tracking. Complete Mining Platform: A fully integrated solution, from advanced ASICs to scalable 1 MW and 2 MW modular containers, enabling intelligent power optimization and maximum uptime.

"Our third-generation Teraflux™ Bitcoin miners deliver a significant leap in performance and efficiency," said Rajiv Khemani, Co-Founder and CEO of Auradine. "For too long, miners have had to choose between performance and reliability. We have now finally closed that gap, delivering top efficiency, seamless fleet control, and real customer support in one trusted platform."

"The next-generation Teraflux™ systems mark a notable step forward in J/TH efficiency. The combination of enhanced performance and multiple cooling configurations provides us with greater flexibility and control," said Abdumalik Mirakhmedov, Executive President of GDA. "GDA's partnership with Auradine continues to be highly valuable, enabling us to access innovative technology and deliver greater efficiency across our operations."

"We are delighted to see Auradine's next-generation Bitcoin miners with their category-leading efficiency and performance," said Barry An, Managing Director of Allrise Capital. "We've been impressed by Auradine's focus on quality, customer support, and the ease of Bitcoin miner deployment and operations. We look forward to continuing our partnership as early adopters of the new generation."

Initial samples of the new Teraflux™ series will be available in Q2, 2026, with volume shipments beginning in Q3, 2026. Auradine is now accepting pre-orders for the new generation Teraflux systems.

For more information on Auradine's Teraflux™ Bitcoin mining systems, visit www.auradine.com or explore FluxVision™ at auradine.com/products.

About Auradine

Auradine, Inc. is a leader in blockchain and low-power AI compute solutions. The company provides groundbreaking software, hardware, and cloud offerings to enable scalable, sustainable, and secure solutions. Founded in 2022 by a team of seasoned entrepreneurs and technologists, Auradine boasts deep expertise and a proven track record in semiconductors, SaaS, and systems. Auradine is committed to innovation and excellence and is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. For more information, visit www.auradine.com.

SOURCE Auradine