Auran Marcus Hotel LLC is pleased to announce an offering pursuant to Regulation D of US$15 million.

Auran Marcus Hotel LLC

The 152-room, 4*+ hotel luxury hotel project located in Pratumnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand, is to be managed by Best Western Hotels & Resorts®. The hotel is targeted to be completed by October 2020 and is being developed by the Auran Group which is a wholly owned investment, development and marketing subsidiary owned by the New Nordic Group. The entire development will be contained within the 'Auran Marcus Hotel LLC' which has been formed with the sole purpose of safeguarding investor funds throughout the entire life of the project. The Auran Group will finance and develop the hotel as key-holder, as it plans to do throughout a range of project funding activities that it will undertake in the near future.

About the New Nordic Group

Under the leadership of Kurt Svendheim, the New Nordic Group has since 2009 provided real-estate investment options for those looking to generate income, or those simply seeking a property for personal use. The New Nordic Group offers condominiums and a range of real-estate related investments; these products give the investor a choice of terms, interest rates and capital appreciation.

About the Auran Group

The Auran Group is the investment arm of New Nordic Group, and is charged with the finance and development of the new hotel and other development projects as well as introducing new and exciting projects with the benefit of the New Nordic Group's experience, gained in the creation of approximately 500m USD worth of investment assets.

Auran's team is experienced in international property development and management, finance, hospitality, sales, travel and renewable energy.

Regulation D 506(c) mandated legend

Any historical performance data represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results; Current performance may be different than the performance data presented; The Company is not required by law to follow any standard methodology when calculating and representing performance data; The performance of the Company may not be directly comparable to the performance of other private or registered funds or companies; The securities are being offered in reliance on an exemption from the registration requirements, and therefore are not required to comply with certain specific disclosure requirements; The Securities and Exchange Commission has not passed upon the merits of or approved the securities, the terms of the offering, or the accuracy of the materials.

