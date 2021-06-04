Auransa and POLARISqb enter research collaboration finding treatments for neglected women's diseases

PALO ALTO, Calif. and DURHAM, N.C., June 04, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Auransa, Inc., an artificial intelligence (AI) company developing precision medicines in areas of unmet medical needs, and Polaris Quantum Biotech (POLARISqb), a quantum drug design company, announced a research collaboration addressing therapeutics for neglected diseases disproportionately affecting women.

The partnership seeks to discover treatments that may tackle many such diseases, and their complementary expertise promises to seek solutions that elude medical research. Auransa is an AI-driven biotech company, with a pipeline of novel compounds for various diseases. Auransa's proprietary predictive computational platform, SMarTR™ Engine, uses computational approaches to tackle disease heterogeneity to predict targets and compounds, generating insights from molecular data. POLARISqb built the first drug discovery platform using quantum computing, making the process ten times faster. POLARISqb's TachyonTM platform scans billions of molecules from a massive chemical space, finding novel molecular drugs.

"We are excited about collaborating with Polaris to undertake a neglected area in the pharmaceutical industry. As women CEOs, we've joined forces to tackle female diseases like endometriosis, polycystic ovary syndrome, triple negative breast cancer or ovarian cancer. Together, I believe that we will be able to combine our expertise in biology and chemistry to generate quality solutions for hard to tackle or neglected diseases affecting women's health." stated Pek Lum, Ph.D., CEO of Auransa.

"Quantum Computing technology is coming of age, allowing us to shorten the time to discover new drugs and scale up to multiple targets. We are thrilled to be able to combine our technology with Auransa's and tackle neglected diseases affecting women. Together, we have unique perspectives on the industry and of unmet needs the pharmaceutical industry can and should tackle, utilizing the best technology available." said Dr. Shahar Keinan, POLARISqb CEO.

Auransa

Auransa is an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven pharmaceutical company developing precision medicines in areas of significant unmet need. They are working to redefine medicine, combining a sophisticated, proprietary and predictive computational platform with traditional pharmaceutical experience. The company's SMarTR™ Engine has proprietary machine learning, advanced analytics and mathematics in an AI framework to generate insights from molecular data for a deep understanding of disease biology and patient subtypes. Auransa has successfully generated a broad pipeline of drug candidates addressing cancer, auto-immune, infectious and metabolic diseases advancing toward investigational new drug (IND) filings. Learn more: www.auransa.com .

Polarisqb

POLARISqb is the first drug discovery platform built for quantum computers. The company is transforming health for people everywhere, revolutionizing drug design by accelerating lead time for preclinical drug candidates. Founded in 2020 by Shahar Keinan, CEO, and Bill Shipman, CTO, POLARISqb uses the latest cloud, quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to operate 10,000 times faster than alternative solutions. With real-time adaptability, POLARISqb can produce up to 100 drug blueprints annually. The resulting high-quality lead molecules are taken to synthesis, testing, and licensed to pharmaceutical partners for further development within months, rather than years. Learn more: www.polarisqb.com

Media Inquiries:

Will Simpson [email protected]

SOURCE POLARISqb

Related Links

https://polarisqb.com/

