AuraPortal: Smart Process Automation Webinar on June 14th - Featuring VP and Principal Analyst, Rob Koplowitz

As today's digital business environment is driving an accelerating demand for unified omnichannel Customer Experiences and Business Agility, AuraPortal has invited guest speaker, Rob Koplowitz, to provide insights from the latest Forrester research on Digital Transformation.

"Cost reduction was long the major motivator for process initiatives. Now, process leaders have bigger plans: to tackle digital transformation and customer experience," writes Rob Koplowitz in his recently published report entitled 'The Growing Importance of Process to Digital Transformation.'

Attendees will see the award-winning success story of how the public utility group, EPM, digitally transformed and optimized their customer journey.

Furthermore, AuraPortal Senior Consultant, David Sorensen, will discuss the essential capabilities to accelerate strategic Business Transformation and explain how leading companies are using zero-code digital process automation to achieve optimal customer experience.

"Digital transformation has significantly improved EPM's service and relationship with customers and suppliers. They have evolved from manual tasks and disparate systems to a digital platform of self-management and real-time monitoring and control," explains David Sorensen.

Secure your complimentary place at this upcoming webinar.

Supporting Resources

To see more information on the AuraPortal zero-code Digital Business Platform, visit: https://www.auraportal.com/

https://www.auraportal.com/ To see videos of customer case studies, visit: https://www.youtube.com/user/AuraPortal

About AuraPortal

AuraPortal zero-code Digital Business Platform is the fastest tool to transform enterprise operations. The business-user-friendly software has over 4 million users benefitting from optimal efficiency, agility, security and collaboration. Integration and real-time control and analysis of all company activities provide actionable insight, empowering companies to continuously improve and seize new business opportunities.

Contact:

Kirsty Roberts

+1-857-239-0070

kirsty.roberts@auraportal.com

SOURCE Auraportal