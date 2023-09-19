AuraVax Therapeutics recognizes its academic collaborator at the University of Houston for address at Keystone Conference

News provided by

AuraVax Therapeutics

19 Sep, 2023, 08:08 ET

Presentation of NanoSTING as a mucosal adjuvant that is highly effective in blocking transmission of SARS-CoV-2.

HOUSTON, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AuraVax Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies to prevent and treat respiratory viruses, today announced that their partners at the University of Houston presented data at Keystone Symposia: Vaccinology During and After COVID-19 taking place from September 17-20, 2023.

The team, led by Dr. Navin Varadarajan, MD Anderson Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at University of Houston and Chief Scientific Officer of AuraVax, demonstrated that the STING pathway can be activated by NanoSTING in the nasopharynx to produce immune responses to the spike and nucleocapsid proteins of SARS-CoV-2 in small animals and non-human primates. Remarkably, in direct transmission experiments, the candidate vaccine completely blocked transmission to vaccine-naïve animals that were continuously exposed for multiple days.

"These pre-clinical data highlight that NanoSTING can be used as a mucosal adjuvant for intranasal vaccines," said Joseph Sullivan, CEO of AuraVax. "The partnership with University of Houston established NanoSTING as a therapeutic for multiple respiratory viruses. This presentation now broadens the knowledge surrounding NanoSTING for use as a mucosal adjuvant and extends the reach of AuraVax to address the infectious risk of respiratory viruses."

The oral presentation titled "Ending transmission: multi-antigen intranasal vaccines protect against challenge by diverse sarbecoviruses" by Dr. Ankita Leekha was on September 18, 2023.

About AuraVax

AuraVax Therapeutics, Inc. (AuraVax) is a privately held biotechnology company commercializing a new platform termed "NanoSTING" to activate STING for the treatment and prevention of respiratory infections independent of the infecting virus. NanoSTING is a broad-acting, host-directed intranasal immune-antiviral that safely targets the STING pathway to restore innate immunity for the prevention and treatment of respiratory disease as well as disrupt host-to-host transmission.

For more information about AuraVax, please visit: https://www.auravax.com

For additional information about AuraVax, contact Joseph Sullivan at
[email protected] 
+1 267-421-9792

SOURCE AuraVax Therapeutics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.