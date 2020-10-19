Aurcana Silver Corporation to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com October 20th

VANCOUVER, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurcana Silver Corporation (TSX-V: AUN,OTCQX: AUNFF), based in Vancouver, Canada, focused on Silver, today announced that Kevin Drover, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 20th.

DATE: Tuesday, October 20th

TIME: 3:00 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3lAKeK3

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Ouray Silver Mine preparing to go into production in Q1 2021

preparing to go into production in Q1 2021 Ouray fully permitted, and mill is built

Ouray annual production is 3.1 M oz AG

oz AG Shafter fully permitted and mill already built

Aurcana is the only company with two fully permitted mines with mills built that are going into production in the US.

About Aurcana Corporation

Aurcana Corporation owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine, in Colorado, and the Shafter-Presidio Silver Project in Texas, US. The primary mineral resource at Shafter and Revenue-Viriginius is silver. Both are fully permitted for production and both have mills already built on the sites.

