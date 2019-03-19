Aurea Launches Unlimited Software Model to Help Businesses Accelerate Digital Transformation

"Our customers' capacity to drive change and competitive advantage should only be metered by their aspirations – not their technology budgets. That's why we're on a mission to reinvent enterprise software, and we're betting our business on the concept of unlimited possibility," said Scott Brighton, CEO of Aurea. "Just as we all enjoy unfettered access to great content with consumer offerings like Netflix and Spotify, the ever-growing Aurea Unlimited software library opens up the same kind of access for business and IT leaders, so they can quickly, efficiently and cost-effectively add value to their company's digital transformation strategy."

"An 'all you can eat' product pricing model for software presents a compelling opportunity for companies to push needed technology initiatives forward while mitigating risk," said Wayne Kurtzman, research director for IDC's social, communities and collaboration practice. "Digital transformation can be difficult and expensive, and the realities of IT operating budgets force many companies to limit their technology adoption. An unlimited software subscription could remove those barriers to innovation and empower businesses to try tools they might not otherwise prioritize."

Aurea's software library includes a variety of enterprise-grade business solutions from across its family of companies, such as the Jive Interactive Intranet for collaboration, Aurea CRM for customer relationship management, Aurea CX Messenger for enterprise application integration and Aurea Messaging Solutions' AlertFind for emergency notifications. Aurea will continue to aggressively add new software to this portfolio, building on its track record over the past six years of growing from four core products to nearly three dozen through strategic acquisitions.

Available today, Unlimited includes every version of each Aurea product and is automatically offered as part of customers' existing product subscriptions. Once they gain traction with their first Aurea solution, a customer can simply deploy more software at no additional cost by applying the amount they currently spend with Aurea towards each and every product in the company's portfolio. For more information, visit https://www.aurea.com/unlimited/ .

