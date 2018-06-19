Aurea Software Appoints Former IBM Executive Dan Beer as General Manager of Aurea SMB Solutions Division and Chief Customer Success Officer

In his new role as SVP and general manager of Aurea SMB Solutions, Beer is responsible for all operating functions of this channel-focused division, which consists of products from GFI USA, Inc., Kerio Technologies Inc., Exinda Inc. and their affiliates. Aurea SMB Solutions is dedicated to providing partners with a complementary and expanding software library of easy, cost effective and trusted software solutions in order to help them deliver immediate business value to the SMB market. With a game-changing subscription model, GFI Unlimited provides SMBs access to all the network security and communications software they need to power their business with one flat subscription fee.

In addition, in Beer's role of chief customer success officer across the Aurea portfolio, he is responsible for operating global customer success and support. This group is dedicated to creating a scalable, knowledge-centric success organization that delivers a reliable and consistent experience, allowing customers to optimize their use of Aurea solutions.

"Dan brings a proven track record to Aurea from leading both mid-sized and very large software companies and divisions," said Scott Brighton, CEO of Aurea Software. "Under his leadership, I'm confident we will increase customer and partner success, deepen product innovation, build more meaningful partnerships and operate the world-class customer support operations Aurea's clients deserve."

Beer brings more than 25 years of experience leading all aspects of a software business, including partner channels, corporate acquisitions, products, support, sales and services. He most recently served as chief operating officer of You.i TV, where he grew annual recurring revenue by seven times and improved operating margins by 20 percent. Prior to You.i, Beer spent more than 15 years at IBM, where he led development, sales, marketing, service delivery and support of all on-premise and SaaS products for a $450 million software solution division. Prior to that, he led the mergers and acquisitions integration team for the IBM Software Solutions Group, resulting in acquisition spend of approximately $3 billion per year and generating annual acquired revenue nearing $1 billion.

"Aurea is exceptional at putting customers' solution adoption, retention and success at the forefront of its business model. I'm thrilled to be part of a company that continuously raises the bar on optimizing solutions and support to drive customer success," Beer said. "I look forward to working with its exceptional teams and vast partner network to bring even more powerful software solutions to the SMB market, as well as to adopt leading-edge customer success and support models."

Aurea SMB Solutions offers a variety of industry-leading products, including GFI MailEssentials, GFI LanGuard, GFI EventsManager, Kerio Connect, Kerio Control and Exinda Network Orchestrator. For more information on Aurea SMB Solutions, click here.

About Aurea Software

Aurea Software is the technology behind some of the world's greatest customer and employee experiences, for the largest and most successful brands. Aurea's platform, engagement and vertical solutions help companies create exceptional, end-to-end experiences for their customers – driving both retention and growth. Aurea's family of companies deliver process management, messaging, customer relationship management, email marketing, project and portfolio management, and collaboration software, as well as industry solutions for retail, insurance, energy and life sciences. Aurea is an affiliate of ESW Capital. For more information, visit www.aurea.com or follow@AureaSoftware on Twitter.

Aurea and the Aurea logo are trademarks of Aurea Software, Inc. All other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

