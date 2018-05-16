Aurea Software Appoints Tej Redkar as Chief Product Officer

"Aurea is deeply invested in delivering forward-looking enterprise software that transforms how companies interact with their customers and employees," said Scott Brighton, CEO of Aurea Software. "We welcome Tej to Aurea's leadership bench, where his wealth of product, technical and business expertise across artificial intelligence, search, mobile and cloud platforms will play a key role as we expand our library of industry-leading enterprise software products, and accelerate our growth."

Redkar has been building enterprise software products for more than 20 years, leading engineering, product management, user experience and data science teams at Microsoft, Cisco/AppDynamics and IBM. Most recently, he was vice president of cloud and analytics products at Cisco, where he architected the company's $3.7 billion acquisition of AppDynamics and led the development of large-scale machine learning capabilities.

"Aurea's unique hybrid strategy of continually adding new offerings to its world-class software portfolio, combined with increasing its pace of organic product innovation, drew me to this position," Redkar said. "My career has been built bringing quality enterprise products to market for some of the biggest brands in tech, and I look forward to leveraging that experience as we advance Aurea's product strategy and roadmap."

About Aurea Software

Aurea Software is the technology behind some of the world's greatest customer and employee experiences, for the largest and most successful brands. Aurea's platform, engagement and vertical solutions help companies create exceptional, end-to-end experiences for their customers – driving both retention and growth. Aurea companies deliver process management, messaging, customer relationship management, email marketing and collaboration software, as well as industry solutions for retail, insurance, energy and life sciences. Aurea is an affiliate of ESW Capital. For more information, visit www.aurea.com or follow @AureaSoftware on Twitter.

