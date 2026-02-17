Aurelia Cellular Vitality Debuts Beauty Supplements in the U.S.

Formulated with clinically tested Eternacell™ to help boost, protect, and repair hair, skin, and nails, while supporting cellular-level beauty

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurelia Cellular Vitality , the science-backed beauty brand redefining beauty from within, officially launches in the United States with its transformative range of hair, skin, and nail supplements. Following a successful debut in the United Kingdom, Aurelia now enters the U.S. beauty market with a differentiated, science-led approach rooted in cellular vitality, clinically informed formulations, and results-driven beauty-from-within solutions designed to support stronger hair, radiant skin, and healthier nails.

Aurelia Cellular Vitality Product Lineup

Aurelia Cellular Vitality evolved from Aurelia London, the skincare brand founded in the United Kingdom in 2013. The brand expanded into beauty supplements with the launch of Aurelia Cellular Vitality in the UK and France in 2025, translating its skincare expertise into beauty-from-within solutions. The U.S. launch marks Aurelia's most significant international expansion to date. The brand is part of the H&H Group portfolio, a leading global health and nutrition company with deep expertise in supplements, including Swisse Wellness .

"With Aurelia, we are delivering a next-generation beauty proposition rooted in cellular vitality," said Akash Bedi, CEO of Europe, North America, India, and the Middle East at H&H Group. "Following our proven global success in supplements, including Swisse, which generates approximately US$1 billion in net sales, we are now focused on scaling Aurelia to lead the U.S. beauty-from-within category. This launch is a testament to our ambition: to shape the future of beauty through science, innovation, and purpose."

What Makes Aurelia Cellular Vitality Different?

At the core of Aurelia's formula innovation is Eternacell™, the brand's proprietary, patent-pending cellular complex that supports beauty at the deepest level. Eternacell™ is designed to energize cells from within with scientifically supported ingredients that work at the cellular level to help protect and boost cellular vitality, empowering cells to meet the challenges of aging.* The goal is not to stop aging but to age with confidence. Eternacell™ combines:

Ergothioneine

Resveratrol

Niacinamide

Zinc

What Aurelia Products Are Launching in the U.S.?

The U.S. launch includes six targeted supplement products, each developed with renowned hair, skin, and nutrition specialists to deliver measurable results. Each formula is designed to deliver measurable, consumer-visible results* while fitting seamlessly into daily beauty routines.

Absolute Beauty - promotes lasting skin resilience and helps reduce signs of aging.

- promotes lasting skin resilience and helps reduce signs of aging. Hair Revive - promotes fullness and addresses thinning, improving hair density and volume.

- promotes fullness and addresses thinning, improving hair density and volume. 3-in-1 Perfection - for even skin tone, healthier-looking nails, and visibly shinier hair.

- for even skin tone, healthier-looking nails, and visibly shinier hair. Skin Perfection - promotes even skin complexion and skin hydration, helping improve overall skin appearance.

- promotes even skin complexion and skin hydration, helping improve overall skin appearance. Hair Perfection - for enhanced shine and flexibility, formulated to strengthen and improve hair appearance.

- for enhanced shine and flexibility, formulated to strengthen and improve hair appearance. Collagen Revive - targets the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while improving skin texture, firmness, and elasticity.

Proven Results Consumers Can See and Feel

74% of users noticed visible improvements in just 21 days across all six products**

86% of users reported overall satisfaction with results**

**Source: Toluna-Harris In-home Consumer Perception Study. Conducted on women in the UK and France with over 1,500 participants aged 25–55. Results collected at 21 days. August 2025.

Where to Buy Aurelia Cellular Vitality Products in the U.S.?

Aurelia's products are available on Amazon and aureliacellular.us

About Aurelia

Aurelia, an evolution of skincare brand Aurelia London, is a responsible beauty brand on a mission to deliver beauty that goes beyond the surface. Backed by science and driven by purpose, Aurelia combines sustainably sourced ingredients with advanced, integrity-led formulations designed to provide real results. Its mission extends to people, communities, and the environment. At the core of Aurelia's innovation is the proprietary, patent-pending Eternacell™ complex - a potent combination of ergothioneine, resveratrol, niacinamide, and zinc - crafted to support cellular vitality and promote lasting radiance from within. As part of H&H Group, a certified B Corp, Aurelia proudly upholds high standards of social and environmental impact. For more information, visit aureliacellular.us .

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

