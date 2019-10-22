Aurelio Banda Joins Montage Partners' Successor President Program™

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Montage Partners, a Scottsdale, Arizona-based private equity firm, today announced that it has partnered with Aurelio Banda, the inaugural Executive Partner of the firm's Successor President Program. Banda will join the Montage Partners team to identify, acquire, and grow a platform company in the industrial automation sector.

Banda is a highly accomplished leader with over 30 years of experience in industrial automation. From 2015 to 2019, he served as CEO and President of Beckhoff Automation LLC, the North American subsidiary of Beckhoff Automation, a global provider of automation products and services across multiple verticals, including food & beverage, packaging, automotive, logistics, semiconductors, medical, entertainment, and industrial/building automation. Banda led significant growth in his leadership tenure of the company in North America, and specifically in the U.S., in excess of $80 million in revenue. Prior to joining Beckhoff, Banda founded Controls Plus, Inc., a distribution and software development company in the industrial automation sector, leading the company for 14 years before successfully selling the company.

Banda is the first Executive Partner to join Montage Partners' Successor President Program, launched earlier this year to identify and support high-performing professionals who have a desire to lead and grow a company in the lower middle-market as President and CEO. Specifically, the program aims to solve management succession issues for business owners by aligning Montage Partners with operators who are ready to continue the successful legacy of a business through accelerated growth.

"We're very excited to welcome Aurelio to our team and to help him identify and drive growth in an industrial automation company," said Rob Wolfman, co-Managing Partner at Montage Partners. "Aurelio brings tremendous experience and a strong industry and application know-how in his skillset to our firm. We look forward to acquiring an industrial automation business in conjunction with Aurelio and capitalizing on the evolving and favorable trends in the industry."

Banda and Montage Partners will focus on product and/or service companies in the industrial automation sector where technology, automation, robotics, software, and product development are key drivers for continued success in their respective industries. Target businesses include equipment manufacturers, service integration providers, distributors, and value-added developers. Target market verticals include biotech, medical devices, life sciences, packaging – food & beverage, logistics, entertainment, semiconductor, and automotive. Target size includes companies between $5 million and $50 million in revenue, with greater than $1 million of EBITDA.

"I'm truly thrilled to join the Montage Partners team as an Executive Partner," said Banda. "Montage's people-first philosophy and track record of supporting management in growing companies in the lower middle-market aligns well with my background and ambitions. The Internet of Things and Industry 4.0 are changing the evolution of industrial automation within the manufacturing landscape, and I'm confident that our combined resources and experience will yield success in ultimately growing a successful company in the space."

Banda and Montage Partners welcome outreach from companies and intermediaries that fit the above description. Please reach out to cbrown@montagepartners.com, or visit www.montagepartners.com to learn more.

About Montage Partners

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Montage Partners is a people-first private equity firm dedicated to helping established businesses reach transformative growth. Montage Partners invests in companies in diverse industries, including business services, consumer, healthcare, industrial and technology. Above all other investment criteria, Montage Partners invests in exceptional people. Montage Partners is actively seeking new investments in companies in the U.S. with EBITDA between $1 million and $5 million. For more information, please visit www.montagepartners.com.

