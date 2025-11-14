Aurelion: Gold's Momentum Underscores a Shift Toward Trust and Accessibility in Modern Markets

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Björn Schmidtke, Chief Executive Officer of Aurelion, Nasdaq's first Tether Gold (XAU₮) treasury, says renewed investor demand for gold reflects a broader search for stability amid rapid technological and economic change.

"Gold's renewed momentum reflects how investors are seeking resilience amid rapidly changing global financial conditions," said Schmidtke. "As technological change and economic uncertainty shape markets – from AI-driven upheaval to evolving expectations of money itself – gold continues to stand out as an asset defined by trust, liquidity and long-term value."

According to Schmidtke, the question for investors is shifting from why to hold gold to how to hold it.

"We've seen an explosion of interest in new forms of exposure, from asset-backed tokens like Tether Gold (XAU₮), with a market cap in excess of $1.5 billion, to regulated markets that make gold more accessible," he added. "These technological advancements are coinciding with crypto's so-called 'Santa Claus rally', with assets like Tether Gold positioned to benefit from both seasonal optimism and gold's broader momentum heading into 2025."

"As markets adapt, accessibility and trust are becoming as important as price performance," Schmidtke concluded. "Gold's next chapter will be defined not only by the metal itself, but by the mechanisms that make it available to investors worldwide."

