Aureus Analytics Announces the Launch of the DONNAforAgents Mobile Application for Both iOS and Android Devices

Available Now for Free Download

HARTFORD, Conn., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aureus Analytics, a global artificial intelligence technology company that provides customer experience solutions to the insurance industry, has introduced a new mobile experience for independent agents through the DONNAforAgents Mobile App, an AI-powered data analytics platform designed for Independent agents. The DONNA app is now available for free download on the App store and Google Play.

DONNAforAgents mobile app launch

DONNA is an AI powered, ZERO DATA ENTRY platform that is extremely EASY to use for Agency Owners, Account Managers, CRS and Producers within the agency. It is built for Agencies who want to grow their agencies by retaining good customers and identify opportunities to grow revenue from their existing clients.

The DONNA mobile application was created ground up to offer agents quick and easy access to the most critical information about their policyholders in a single click. DONNA Mobile App launch features make it easy to:

Access critical policyholder information

View Customer Sentiment Score (SentiMeter ® )

) View Cross Sell & Upsell recommendations

Identify Customers at risk of Churn

Get Alerts for any changes to your key customers

"It wasn't long back that leveraging AI & Data Analytics needed expensive infrastructure and specialized skills and was hence accessible only to a select few large enterprises. Since the launch of DONNA we have made it easy and affordable for agencies of all sizes to not only access their data but also monetize it to grow their business and deliver better policyholder experience. With the new DONNA Mobile app, we have taken this a step further. All the power of AI & Analytics that DONNA offers can now be accessed by all agency team members from their own phones." said Anurag Shah, CEO & Co-Founder of Aureus. "We will continue to build such functionalities that enable Independent Agents to grow their businesses in more efficient and profitable manner."

Developed with leading insurance industry experts, DONNA was explicitly designed for independent agencies and brokers to improve their policyholders' experience. The SaaS-based AI and Data Analytics platform leverages machine learning, natural language processing, and natural language generation to measure customer sentiment during the customer journey and predict future outcomes.

Agencies who have used DONNA have seen business benefits like these in LESS than 6 months:

Increase Total InForce Policy Count: 6.43%

Increase in SentiMeter Score: 23.01%

Increase in Average Premium per Policy: 8.18%

Increase in Average Premium per Customer: +7.76%

Increase in Average Policies per customer: +3.5%

About Aureus Analytics

Aureus Analytics is a customer intelligence and experience company that enables insurers to deliver superior customer experiences leading to higher customer retention, loyalty, and lifetime value. By leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, actionable insights are delivered in natural language at the point of decision. Globally, the AI platform has processed over 70 million insurance policy data points for mid-sized and large insurers. For more information, visit www.donnaforagents.com.

Media Contact:

Prerana Suvarna

Aureus Analytics

+91-98195 44846

[email protected]

SOURCE Aureus Analytics