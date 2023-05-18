Aureus Analytics Joins SIAA's Preferred Vendor Program with the DONNA Data Analytics Platform

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aureus Analytics, a global artificial intelligence technology company that provides customer experience solutions to the insurance industry, announced that it has joined SIAA's Preferred Vendor Program.

With this partnership, SIAA members will easily access Aureus' DONNA platform, enabling them to leverage cutting-edge technology to significantly transform how they manage and grow their agency. DONNA will provide agency members with deep and real-time insights into their customers. This will help them deliver a great proactive experience to their policyholders, which will help them significantly grow their agency's revenue.

"We're excited to make Aureus' DONNA platform available to SIAA members around the country. It fits perfectly into our long term strategy of using data and analytics to help independent agents evolve their agency and grow their books of business by providing better value and service to their clients," said Matt Masiello, CEO of SIAA.

DONNA is an Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics Platform for Independent Agents & Brokers. DONNA helps Independent Agents make more money from their existing book of business.

The platform leverages machine learning to measure customer experience during the customer journey and predict future outcomes.

"We are extremely excited to partner with SIAA. We have been working closely with their team, and it's incredible to see their focus on driving growth for their member agencies. We are looking forward to bringing our DONNA platform to their members and helping them build great agencies and enhance existing ones," said Anurag Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of Aureus Analytics.

Founded in 2013 with operations in the United States and India, Aureus is the customer intelligence and experience company that enables insurers to deliver superior customer experience leading to higher customer retention, loyalty, and lifetime value. The platform has processed more than 65 million insurance policy data points from customers globally.

