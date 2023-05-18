Aureus Analytics Joins SIAA's Preferred Vendor Program with the DONNA Data Analytics Platform

News provided by

Aureus Analytics

18 May, 2023, 08:42 ET

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aureus Analytics, a global artificial intelligence technology company that provides customer experience solutions to the insurance industry, announced that it has joined SIAA's Preferred Vendor Program.

Continue Reading
Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance
Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance
DONNAforAgents Powered by Aureus Analytics
DONNAforAgents Powered by Aureus Analytics

With this partnership, SIAA members will easily access Aureus' DONNA platform, enabling them to leverage cutting-edge technology to significantly transform how they manage and grow their agency. DONNA will provide agency members with deep and real-time insights into their customers. This will help them deliver a great proactive experience to their policyholders, which will help them significantly grow their agency's revenue.

"We're excited to make Aureus' DONNA platform available to SIAA members around the country. It fits perfectly into our long term strategy of using data and analytics to help independent agents evolve their agency and grow their books of business by providing better value and service to their clients," said Matt Masiello, CEO of SIAA.

DONNA is an Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics Platform for Independent Agents & Brokers. DONNA helps Independent Agents make more money from their existing book of business.

The platform leverages machine learning to measure customer experience during the customer journey and predict future outcomes.

"We are extremely excited to partner with SIAA. We have been working closely with their team, and it's incredible to see their focus on driving growth for their member agencies. We are looking forward to bringing our DONNA platform to their members and helping them build great agencies and enhance existing ones," said Anurag Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of Aureus Analytics.

Founded in 2013 with operations in the United States and India, Aureus is the customer intelligence and experience company that enables insurers to deliver superior customer experience leading to higher customer retention, loyalty, and lifetime value. The platform has processed more than 65 million insurance policy data points from customers globally.

For more information, visit https://www.aureusanalytics.com/donna 

Media Contact:
Prerana Suvarna
Aureus Analytics
+91 9819544846
[email protected] 

SOURCE Aureus Analytics

Also from this source

Aureus Analytics Announces the Launch of the DONNAforAgents Mobile Application for Both iOS and Android Devices

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.