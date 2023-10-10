Auria is Empowering Women and Saving Lives through Early Breast Cancer Detection

News provided by

Namida Lab

10 Oct, 2023, 14:30 ET

Cutting-Edge Technology Increases the Impact of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When Veronica Handcock heard about Auria's breast cancer screening through her employer, Simmons Foods based in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, she immediately signed up to receive a test kit in the mail. Veronica had been getting yearly mammograms since the age of 35, but a simple at-home test called Auria, changed her breast health journey forever.

Auria is the first at-home biological breast cancer screening test for women starting at age 30. Auria is a product of award-winning Namida Lab, using the power of tears to research and develop novel cancer detection tests. 

After receiving her results, Veronica scheduled a clinical consultation with one of Auria's breast health specialists. Having results showing an elevated level of biomarkers and empowered by her consultation, Veronica scheduled a mammogram which led to a biopsy that indicated cancer. This ultimately led Veronica to take the step towards a bilateral mastectomy for the removal of cancer.

"I typically put off my mammograms until as late as possible. If I hadn't gotten the results from the Auria test saying I was higher risk, I probably would have waited until the very last moment of the year to schedule my mammogram," says Veronica. "I'm grateful to Auria because it made me not delay, not put off what I needed to do to make sure I stayed healthy."

Powered by tears, Auria looks at protein biomarkers involved in the early inflammatory process due to any abnormalities in breast tissue and includes the opportunity to have a clinical consultation with a breast health specialist. By quantifying the concentration of specific proteins found in tears, together with age, Auria produces a score about potentially clinically relevant activity occurring in the breast tissue at the time of testing.

As we enter Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Auria is raising awareness of the importance of accessible early detection that saves lives. Auria is not a replacement for mammography, but a complement to imaging and genetic testing to give women a full picture of their breast health to empower and educate them on their journey.

About Namida Lab

Namida Lab, Inc., is a product-stage biotechnology company specializing in developing and commercializing early cancer detection proteomics tests. Namida's first product is Auria®, the first at-home biological breast cancer screening test. Auria is available at auria.care, Walmart, Amazon, and through select partners, including Healthyr and Evexia.

Contact:
Saul Robles
Senior Marketing Manager, Namida Lab, Inc.
+1-479-334-2828
[email protected]

SOURCE Namida Lab

Also from this source

Namida Joins The American Cancer Society National Breast Cancer Roundtable

Namida Joins The American Cancer Society National Breast Cancer Roundtable

Namida Lab, Inc. has been accepted to the American Cancer Society National Breast Cancer Roundtable (ACS NBCRT). Namida will join the national...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

New Products & Services

Image1

Women

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.